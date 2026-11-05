A speeding biker in Rajasthan was hurled about eight feet after his motorcycle struck an electric pole. He stood up, checked the bike, then fell to the ground in pain.

A young man riding alone in Rajasthan survived a high-speed crash with an electric pole that flung him roughly eight feet through the air. What came next was harder to explain. He got to his feet, walked over to his damaged motorcycle to look at it, and then dropped to the ground with pain tearing through his body.

The bike was moving at considerable speed when it struck the pole. The force of the collision threw the rider clear of the vehicle and left the motorcycle badly broken.

For a short while the man looked unhurt. He stood up without help and moved to the roadside to inspect the bike, which had taken visible damage.

Then his condition turned. He collapsed where he stood, unable to stay upright as the pain spread.

Scroll to load tweet…

People nearby came forward and helped him get to a hospital for treatment.

The sequence has drawn attention because it shows how far apart surviving a crash and escaping injury can be. Damage from high-speed collisions often does not announce itself at once. A rider who can stand and walk in the first moments after impact may still be badly hurt, and the people watching may read that movement as a sign that all is well.

In this case the early movement gave way to a collapse that made the seriousness of his condition plain to everyone present.