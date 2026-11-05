Diwali is bringing an unexpected treat for employees at one company, with five consecutive days off followed by three work-from-home days. The generous festive schedule has gone viral, leaving many professionals wishing for the same

While most employees are busy planning their Diwali holidays around limited leaves and weekend offs, one company has caught the internet's attention with an unusually generous festive schedule. CareerPartner has announced five consecutive days off around Diwali, followed by three days of work from home with a lighter workload.

The announcement has sparked conversations on social media, with several professionals expressing their excitement and jokingly asking whether the company has any vacancies. The schedule was shared by an employee on LinkedIn and has quickly become a talking point among people discussing workplace culture and employee-friendly policies.

CareerPartner Announces Five Consecutive Days Off For Diwali

The company has reportedly planned an extended festive break for its employees, covering Dhanteras, Choti Diwali, Diwali, Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj.

According to the holiday schedule shared by Shivani Singh, an associate recruitment consultant at CareerPartner, employees will enjoy a break from November 6 to November 10.

Here is how the festive holiday schedule is planned:

- November 6 (Friday): Holiday for Dhanteras.

- November 7 (Saturday): Choti Diwali and regular weekend off.

- November 8 (Sunday): Diwali and regular weekend off.

- November 9 (Monday): Holiday for Govardhan Puja.

- November 10 (Tuesday): Holiday for Bhai Dooj.

The arrangement gives employees five consecutive days away from their regular office routine. With major festivities falling within this period, the extended break also gives people an opportunity to spend quality time with their families, celebrate without worrying about work commitments and plan their festive activities in advance.

Three Consecutive Work-From-Home Days With A Lighter Workload

The festive arrangement does not end with the five-day break. CareerPartner has also reportedly introduced a flexible working schedule for the three days immediately following the holidays.

As per the internal communication shared by the employee, November 11, 12 and 13 will be designated as work-from-home days. The company has also indicated that employees can expect a lighter workload during these three days.

The arrangement is particularly convenient for those who may be travelling to their hometowns or visiting family members during Diwali. Instead of immediately returning to their regular office routine after the celebrations, employees can resume work from home while enjoying greater flexibility.

The following weekend, November 14 and 15, will provide employees with their regular Saturday and Sunday break.

Essentially, the schedule combines festive holidays, remote working and regular weekend offs, giving employees considerable flexibility throughout the period.

Employee's LinkedIn Post Goes Viral As Internet Reacts

The generous holiday announcement was shared by Shivani Singh on LinkedIn, where she expressed her happiness over the company's decision.

Sharing the holiday schedule, Shivani conveyed her excitement, describing the arrangement as a reason for 'tears of joy'. She also thanked CareerPartner for considering employee happiness and making the festive season more special.

The post prompted several reactions from LinkedIn users, many of whom compared the arrangement with their own workplace holiday policies.

While some congratulated the employees for receiving such an extended break, others expressed their desire to work for an organisation offering similar benefits.

One user pointed out that their workplace had no holidays in November apart from Sundays. Another jokingly requested the company to hire them, while others simply described the employees as lucky.

The announcement also reignited conversations around work-life balance, employee satisfaction and the importance of workplace flexibility, particularly during major festivals.