While being taken away in a police van, Ghosh spoke to reporters about losing his job with the North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC).

"After losing my job from NBSTC and going to the police station, I have become a psycho," he said.

Ghosh previously worked as a bus conductor with the state transport corporation. His remarks have drawn attention to his employment difficulties, although police have not established whether these had any direct connection with the alleged murder.