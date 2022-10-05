Transparent elections in J&K once EC completes voters' list: Amit Shah

Amit Shah spoke at the public rally, "We've begun a political process. I want to assure you that once the Election Commission's work of publishing electoral rolls is completed, elections will be held in full transparency, and your own elected representatives will govern here."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir would be held once the Election Commission completed the process of publishing revised electoral rolls.

While speaking at the public rally in the north Kashmir district of Baramulla, Shah said, "We've begun a political process. I want to assure you that once the Election Commission's work of publishing electoral rolls is completed, elections will be held in full transparency, and your own elected representatives will govern here."

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader stated that previously, only three families, the Abdullahs, Muftis, and Gandhis, held power, but after delimitation, 'your own representatives' would win elections.

According to Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has nearly eliminated the terrorism ecosystem in J&K.

If anyone in your locality supports terrorism, please make him understand that terrorism will not benefit Kashmir. He believes democracy, industry, and other development projects will benefit Kashmir.

He also slammed those who advocated dialogue with Pakistan. Some people advise me to talk to Pakistan. But I refuse to speak with Pakistan. He said, "I want to talk to the Gujjars and Bakarwals of Baramulla, as well as the youth of Kashmir."

The Union home minister urged youths to avoid using firearms, saying they should follow the development path rather than militancy.

(With inputs from PTI)

