Amit Shah: Terrorism claimed 42,000 lives in J&K; today, situation is under control

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that terrorism had claimed the lives of 42,000 people in Jammu and Kashmir over the years; however, now the security situation has improved to the point where no one dares to call a hartal or engage in stone-pelting.

The Modi government, according to Shah, wants to end terrorism and corruption, bring overall development, and make Jammu and Kashmir the best in the country.

While inaugurating or laying foundation stones for development projects, Shah said, "A zero-tolerance policy toward terrorism has been implemented, ensuring complete control of the situation by security forces."

He stated, "Terrorism claimed the lives of 42,000 people in Jammu and Kashmir. Those in the government who support terrorism have been identified and taken action."

He claims that those who used to call 'hartal' or throw stones at security forces have been completely curbed, and no one dares to give such calls anymore. "Do you know why there hasn't been a single stone-throwing incident in Kashmir recently? Because there were stone-pelters in the government at the time."

He also stated that there had been no encounters since terrorists were allowed to surrender.

According to Shah, terror incidents have decreased by 56 per cent, and security force casualties have reduced by 84 per cent. He also stated that recruitment for terror cadres has decreased.

Shah blamed J&K's three political families for the state's 'backwardness,' claiming that the UT lagged behind on all development due to their alleged misrule.

However, the situation changed after 2014, when the Modi government prioritised the development of Jammu and Kashmir, which is now progressing well, he continued.

Even though Shah did not name the three families, the obvious reference was to the Abdullahs (National Conference), Muftis (PDP), and Nehru-Gandhi families (Congress).

He stated that there had been significant changes since the repeal of Articles 370 and 35-A on August 5, 2019.

According to the home minister, Jammu and Kashmir have received investments totalling Rs 19,000 crore between independence and 2019. However, he claims that after 2019, Rs 56,000 crore in investment has come to Jammu and Kashmir.

He stated that up to 27 lakh people in Jammu and Kashmir now have health insurance benefits of up to Rs 5 lakh and that 58 per cent of people have piped water in their homes.

Those who qualify also receive STs quota benefits, he said. Those who wanted to engage in corruption did so for 75 years, which ended in 2019.

He also mentioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Rs 80,000 crore development projects, saying they are progressing well and that some have already been fully implemented.

The package includes 63 projects involving 15 ministries worth Rs 80,068 crore.

(With inputs from PTI)

