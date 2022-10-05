PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti says she is under house arrest; Srinagar Police deny claims

On a photo shared by the PDP leader, the Srinagar Police further wrote that the photos were of "inside of the gate with a lock of residents who stay in the bungalow. There is no lock or any restrictions. She is free to travel. (sic)"

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said that she was under arrest and was not being allowed to go for a wedding in Pattan near Srinagar. The former CM also linked her house arrest to Union home minister Amit Shah's visit.

In a tweet, PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti said, "While HM is going around Kashmir beating drums of normalcy, I am under house arrest for simply wanting to visit Pattan for a worker’s wedding. If an ex CM’s fundamental rights can be suspended so easily, one can't even imagine the plight of a commoner."

However, the Srinagar Police promptly denied the claim. "It is clarified that no restriction of any kind (of) travel to Pattan, travel to Pattan was at 1 pm as intimated to us," an official statement read.

On a photo shared by the PDP leader, the Srinagar Police further wrote that the photos were of "inside of the gate with a lock of residents who stay in the bungalow. There is no lock or any restrictions. She is free to travel. (sic)"

However, Mehbooba Mufti further continued her attack and said, "I was informed last night by SP Baramulla @bhatray that I wouldn’t be allowed to travel to Pattan. Today @JmuKmrPolice have themselves locked my gates from inside & are now lying through their teeth. Sad that law enforcement agencies are brazenly trying to cover up their tracks."

Meanwhile, on Monday, Union home minister Amit Shah arrived in Jammu and Kashmir for a three-day visit. He is set to host a massive rally in Baramulla on Wednesday, one of the largest since the scrapping of Article 370 three years ago.