Congress leader Jairam Ramesh slammed Home Minister Amit Shah for his silence on the NEET-UG protests, likening it to his silence after the 2023 Parliament security breach and warning that 'history should not repeat itself'.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday took potshots at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his "not responding" to the opposition's demands for a statement from him in Parliament on the police action in Delhi on the NEET-UG protestors and said he has "remained silent" on earlier occasions too on some matters related to his ministry.

In a post on X, Jairam Ramesh said that "history should not repeat itself". The monsoon session of Parliament has seen daily adjournments over opposition demand for a statement from the Home Minister.

Ramesh Recalls Parliament Security Breach

"On December 13 2023, when the Winter Session of Parliament was going on, two men jumped into the Lok Sabha from the Visitors Gallery, shouting slogans and releasing yellow smoke from canisters. Simultaneously two others set off coloured smoke canisters outside. It was a shocking and severe breach of security. The entire Opposition repeatedly demanded a statement from the Union Home Minister," ," Jairam Ramesh said.

."None was forthcoming. He remained silent as he is doing now on the brutalities inflicted by the Delhi Police on protesting youth last month," he added.

Unprecedented Suspension of 146 MPs

The Congress leader said that between Dec 14, 2023 and Dec 21, 2023 an unprecedented number of 146 MPs--100 in the Lok Sabha and 46 in the Rajya Sabha--were suspended.

Key Bills Passed Amidst Suspensions

"Following these record suspensions, during the remainder of the session (with minimal opposition presence), Parliament passed multiple significant pieces of legislation: * The Three Criminal Law Reform Bills (Passed in Lok Sabha on 20 Dec and Rajya Sabha on 21 Dec) - 1. Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (replaced the Indian Penal Code, 1860) 2. Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (replaced the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973) 3. Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023 (replaced the Indian Evidence Act)," he said.

He said the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill was also passed during the period.

The monsoon session of Parliament, which began on July 20, will conclude on August 13. (ANI)