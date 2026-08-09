Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav praises the nationwide 'Tiranga Yatras' for uniting diverse sections of society. He highlighted the BJP's initiative, part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, for fostering patriotism and honouring the nation.

Tiranga Yatras for National Unity

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday emphasised that the 'Tiranga Yatras' bring diverse sections of society, including youth, women, elderly, children and soldiers, together to honour the nation. Speaking to the reporters, CM Yadav hailed the nationwide patriotic processions initiated by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin.

"Today, we are organising 'Tiranga Yatras' across the country, a call given by the Bharatiya Janata Party's National President, Nitin Nadda. These processions are taking place in the capitals of every state today... Through these 'Tiranga Yatras', the youth, women, elderly, children, and soldiers across the nation will unite and pledge to serve the cause of our country's freedom throughout their lives," he said. Earlier today, the Chief Minister led the participation in the 'Tiranga Yatra' organised in Bhopal.

Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign

The Tiranga Yatra is a component of the government's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2022 as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. The initiative seeks to strengthen the connection of citizens, particularly younger generations, with the national flag and the country's freedom struggle. It also aims to encourage people to remember and honour the sacrifices of freedom fighters who played a crucial role in India's struggle for independence.

Celebrations and Activities

The campaign has since become an important part of Independence Day-related celebrations, with citizens encouraged to participate by displaying the Tricolour and reaffirming their respect for the nation and its history. This year's Independence Day celebrations will have a special focus on the commemoration of 150 years of 'Vande Mataram'.

Various activities will be organised across districts, blocks and panchayats as part of the campaign. The major components of Har Ghar Tiranga 2026 will include Tiranga rallies and processions, exhibitions, Tiranga concerts, bike and cycle rallies, tricolour lighting of important locations, decorations and Rangoli programmes. Special activities will also be organised under the theme "Tiranga Salute to the Spirit of Vande Mataram", along with the popular "Selfie with Tiranga" initiative.

The National Flag will be hoisted at households and government offices during the campaign period. (ANI)

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