Train arson case: Court remands accused Shahrukh Saifi till April 20

Kozhikode: The 24-year-old accused in the Kerala train arson case, Shahrukh Saifi, has been remanded till April 20 by the magistrate court on Friday. Moreover, the police will file a custodial application soon.

Saifi was admitted to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital on Thursday as he was diagnosed with jaundice. Due to his medical treatment, the magistrate arrived at the hospital to carry out the remand procedures.

As per his medical report on Friday, Saifi does not suffer any serious ailments and can be discharged too.

Shahrukh Saifi, the accused in the Elattur train arson case was brought to Kerala on Thursday from Maharashtra at 1.05 am by the Special Investigation Team. He was taken to the Maloor Kunnu AR Camp.

According to sources, the intelligence team looking into the train attack was able to track the suspect's cell phone and locate him in Ratnagiri. Though the team passed the information to the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad, Shahrukh fled from the hospital before the ATS team reached there.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra ATS said that Shahrukh confessed to the crime. They also stated that the accused was nabbed from the Ratnagiri railway station in a joint operation based on a tip-off. After seeking treatment at the hospital, the accused reached the railway station. Maharashtra ATS also revealed that when Shahrukh was caught, he had a Motorola mobile phone, Aadhaar card, PAN Card and a Kotak Bank ATM card in his possession.

The Kerala police team is trying to dig up background details of the accused in Delhi. The police are attempting to identify Shah Rukh's contacts during the past six months. His call history data has been examined and information has been gathered. Investigations are also being done into interactions on social media.

