Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Train arson case: Court remands accused Shahrukh Saifi till April 20

    Shahrukh Saifi has been remanded till April 20 by the magistrate court on Friday.

    Train arson case: Court remands accused Shahrukh Saifi till April 20 anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 7, 2023, 2:56 PM IST

    Kozhikode: The 24-year-old accused in the Kerala train arson case, Shahrukh Saifi, has been remanded till April 20 by the magistrate court on Friday. Moreover, the police will file a custodial application soon.

    Saifi was admitted to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital on Thursday as he was diagnosed with jaundice. Due to his medical treatment, the magistrate arrived at the hospital to carry out the remand procedures. 

    As per his medical report on Friday, Saifi does not suffer any serious ailments and can be discharged too.

    Shahrukh Saifi, the accused in the Elattur train arson case was brought to Kerala on Thursday from Maharashtra at 1.05 am by the Special Investigation Team. He was taken to the Maloor Kunnu AR Camp.  

    According to sources, the intelligence team looking into the train attack was able to track the suspect's cell phone and locate him in Ratnagiri. Though the team passed the information to the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad, Shahrukh fled from the hospital before the ATS team reached there.

    On Wednesday, Maharashtra ATS said that Shahrukh confessed to the crime. They also stated that the accused was nabbed from the Ratnagiri railway station in a joint operation based on a tip-off. After seeking treatment at the hospital, the accused reached the railway station. Maharashtra ATS also revealed that when Shahrukh was caught, he had a Motorola mobile phone, Aadhaar card, PAN Card and a Kotak Bank ATM card in his possession.

    The Kerala police team is trying to dig up background details of the accused in Delhi.  The police are attempting to identify Shah Rukh's contacts during the past six months. His call history data has been examined and information has been gathered. Investigations are also being done into interactions on social media.

    Also Read: Kerala train attack case accused Shahrukh Saifi charged with murder

     

    Last Updated Apr 7, 2023, 3:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Gold smuggling case mastermind KT Rameez arrested by ED anr

    Kerala Gold smuggling case mastermind KT Rameez arrested by ED

    India China relations: Khotan as a Sanskritic outpost

    India-China relations: Khotan as a Sanskritic outpost

    Kerala: Train arson case accused Shahrukh Saifi charged with murder anr

    Kerala train attack case accused Shahrukh Saifi charged with murder

    Another feather on Kolkata cap Trial run of India first under water metro to begin from April 9 gcw

    Another feather on Kolkata's cap: Trial run of India's first under-water metro to begin from April 9

    New Delhi: 50 litres of acid found in Daryaganj public toilet seized following DCW inspection - WATCH snt

    New Delhi: 50 litres of acid found in Daryaganj public toilet seized following DCW inspection - WATCH

    Recent Stories

    South film actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu struggles to walk because of flashlights, supporters troll paps AHA

    South film actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu struggles to walk because of flashlights, supporters troll paps

    Kerala Gold smuggling case mastermind KT Rameez arrested by ED anr

    Kerala Gold smuggling case mastermind KT Rameez arrested by ED

    Afsar Ansari aka Shanuzz Salon Gives Professional Output In His Hair Transformations

    Afsar Ansari aka Shanuzz Salon Gives Professional Output In His Hair Transformations

    India China relations: Khotan as a Sanskritic outpost

    India-China relations: Khotan as a Sanskritic outpost

    Kerala: Train arson case accused Shahrukh Saifi charged with murder anr

    Kerala train attack case accused Shahrukh Saifi charged with murder

    Recent Videos

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon