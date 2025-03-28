Shani Amavasya 2025: How March 29 will bring fortune for Aries, Cancer and Sagittarius

Read Full Article

Shani Amavasya holds special significance for followers of Sanatan Dharma dedicated to Lord Shani. Worshiping Lord Shani on this day brings special blessings and freedom from negative energy. According to the Vedic calendar, on March 29, 2025, at 11:01 PM, Shani Dev will move from Aquarius to Pisces, where he will reside for approximately two and a half years. Consequently, Shani Amavasya will be celebrated on March 29, 2025.

Astrological calculations indicate that Shani Amavasya is particularly special due to the alignment of Brahma and Indra Yoga, directly impacting the lives of all 12 zodiac signs. Let's explore which zodiac signs will benefit most from this rare combination of Brahma and Indra Yoga on Shani Amavasya.

The Shani Amavasya festival will be auspicious for Aries individuals. If any task has been pending for a long time, there is a high likelihood of success now. Love will increase between couples, and a family trip might be planned. For singles, a marriage proposal may arrive before the end of March.

Cancer zodiac individuals are likely to benefit from the grace of Shani, the giver of karma. Singles may soon receive marriage proposals. Businessmen will see improved financial conditions in the coming days, avoiding money shortages. Job seekers are likely to receive good news soon. Shopkeepers may purchase homes in their father's name.

On March 29, 2025, Sagittarius natives are likely to benefit from the rare combination of Brahma and Indra. Employees' income will increase, potentially leading to purchasing their own homes. Businessmen's profits will rise, and businesses may expand overseas. Despite the changing weather, people over 40 will enjoy good health.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.

