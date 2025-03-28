IPL 2025, SRH vs LSG: Nicholas Pooran apologizes to Ravi Bishnoi for dropping Travis Head's catch (WATCH)

Read Full Article

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vice-captain Nicholas Pooran apologized to his teammate Ravi Bishnoi for dropping a costly catch of Sunrisers Hyderabad’s batter Travis Head during the IPL 2025 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, March 27.

After putting to bat first by Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant, Sunrisers Hyderabad lost two wickets in Abhishek Sharma (6) and Ishan Kishan (0), Thereafter, Travis Head took charge of the hosts’ batting and resorted to his natural attacking style of playing. In the sixth over of SRH's batting, LSG missed two chances of dismissing Head. One of which was Nicholas Pooran dropping the catch at long on. Travis Head attempted to go for a big shot off Bishnoi’s wide ball delivery but to find a huge edge.

The ball seemed to be going towards long-on, where Nicholas Pooran came running in to take the catch. However, the LSG vice-captain failed to get hold of the ball and fell on the ground. This allowed Travis Head to get a reprieve. However, the southpaw was eventually dismissed for 47 by Prince Yadav in the eighth over of SRH's batting.

In a video posted by Lucknow Super Giants, Nicholas Pooran was apologizing to Ravi Bishnoi for dropping Travis Head’s catch, denying him a wicket of the dangerous batter.

"I am apologizing, I dropped your catch. Of who? Of Travis L. I am really really sorry. You should be sorry. I hope it doesn't happen again.” Pooran said in a video.

Lucknow Super Giants bowlers restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad to 190/9 after skipper Rishabh Pant took a bold decision to bowl first after winning the toss. Shardul Thakur led the bowling attack as he registered figures of 4/34 at an economy rate of 8.5 in his spell of four overs. Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, and Avesh Khan picked a wicket.

With a target of 191, Lucknow Super Giants chased it down with 23 balls to spare and won the match by five wickets. Nicholas Pooran led the batting with an incredible knock of 70 off 26 balls and formed a crucial 116-run partnership for the second wicket with Mitchell Marsh, who played brilliant innings of 52 off 31 balls. Apart from Pooran and Marsh, David Miller (13) and Ayush Badoni (22) also chipped in with an unbeaten 29-run stand for the sixth wicket to take LSG through the finish line.

Lucknow Super Giants hopes to continue with winning momentum

Lucknow Super Giants registered their first win of the IPL 2025 with a victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Rishabh Pant-led side lost the opening match of their campaign against Delhi Capitals by one wicket.

Lucknow Super Giants made their IPL debut in 2022 and are yet to win the title. LSG reached the playoffs in two consecutive seasons in 2022 and 2023 under the leadership of KL Rahul. In the last IPL season, the Lucknow-based IPL team was knocked out from the league stage of the tournament. LSG released many players from the setup, including their skipper KL Rahul ahead of the IPL 2025 Auction.

At the IPL 2025 Auction, LSG signed players to strengthen their bench for the new season of the tournament. Sanjiv Goenka-owned franchise spent a whopping INR 27 crore on Rishabh Pant, making him the most expensive player in the history of IPL. He was later made the captain of the team.

Lucknow Super Giants will be aiming for their maiden IPL title this season. LSG’s next match will be against Punjab Kings on April 1.

