Law enforcement agencies acted swiftly upon receiving distress alerts, establishing immediate blockades across the area. Officers pursued the suspect and successfully apprehended the driver

A devastating late-night collision in the Sanganer locality of Jaipur claimed the lives of a 35-year-old father and his three-year-old daughter after a speeding vehicle plowed into their motorcycle.

Two other family members sustained critical injuries in the incident, which triggered a chaotic sequence of multi-vehicle crashes before police managed to intercept the fleeing driver.

The fatal crash took place around 12:30 AM on Sunday. According to Malpura Gate Station House Officer (SHO) Udaybhan Yadav, the tragedy unfolded when a speeding car traveling from the Chauradiya petrol pump toward the Sangasetu bridge slammed directly into the family's bike near the Sanganer Stadium.

The rear-end impact was exceptionally violent, flinging the entire family and their motorcycle a considerable distance onto the pavement. The victims were identified as Vishnu, a 35-year-old native of Bharatpur currently residing in Durgapura, Jaipur, and his three-year-old daughter, Srishti.

Following the initial collision, the out-of-control driver attempted a frantic escape. In the process, the vehicle smashed into roughly six other vehicles, including a scooter, near the LMB intersection close to the Sanganer police station.

Law enforcement agencies acted swiftly upon receiving distress alerts, establishing immediate blockades across the area. Officers pursued the suspect and successfully apprehended the driver near Haldighati Gate. The vehicle involved in the rampage has been officially seized by police.

Emergency responders rushed all four bloodied family members to medical facilities. Upon arrival, examining physicians pronounced the father and daughter dead.

Their bodies were subsequently transferred to the Jaipuria Hospital mortuary. Vishnu's wife and young son survived the initial impact with severe injuries and remain in critical condition under intensive medical care at SMS Hospital.

Authorities have initiated a comprehensive probe into the circumstances surrounding the crash. Investigators are reviewing the sequence of events as legal proceedings against the apprehended driver move forward.