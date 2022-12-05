Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Trade with Russia, terrorism and more during EAM Jaishankar, his German counterpart talks; check details

    First Published Dec 5, 2022, 5:17 PM IST

    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday (December 5) met visiting German foreign minister Annalena Baerbockand discussed wide-ranging issues including the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Indo-Pacific region, and developments in Afghanistan.

    Addressing a press conference with Baerbock in Delhi, Jaishankar said both ministers also touched upon the issue of multilateral issues, including the reforms of the UN Security Council and India's G20 Presidency.

    "Today, we exchanged views on major international issues of the day, apart from our bilateral relationship. This included the conflict in Ukraine, the Indo-Pacific strategic situation, and developments pertaining to Afghanistan and Pakistan to some degree," the external affairs minister said.

    "We also discussed multilateral issues. India and Germany interact in the framework of the G4 when it comes to the reform of the UN Security Council. We had a discussion on India's G20 presidency, which comes just as Germany itself is concluding a successful G7 presidency," he added.

    Meanwhile, it can be seen that India-Germany marked the 70th year of the establishment of India's diplomatic relationship last year. "Our strategic partnership which is more than two decades old has really been bolstered by greater political exchanges, ever-expanding trade, more investment, and a stronger people-to-people relationship," he said.

    The two ministers also signed an agreement on the comprehensive migration and mobility partnership.

    On the trade front, Jaishankar said,  "We are today supporting the India-EU negotiations on trade, investment and geographical indicators. We hope that they will progress well. The third round of negotiations on the FTA has just concluded."

    "One issue which also came up with the visa challenges, and we hope that some of these are addressed in the coming months so that the backlog can be cleared. I have every confidence that there will be that effort made by our partner," he added.

