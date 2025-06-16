A tourist's video captures the last moments of Raja Raghuvanshi, murdered during his honeymoon in Meghalaya.

A video recorded by a tourist, Dev Singh, on May 23 has surfaced, capturing the last moments of Raja Raghuvanshi, an Indore man brutally murdered during his honeymoon in Meghalaya. The footage, shared on Singh's Instagram account on July 15, shows Raja and his wife Sonam walking up the trail near the famous double-decker living root bridge in Nongriat.

Fateful day

Singh, who was heading down the trail, accidentally captured the couple's ascent around 9:45 am. He recalled that Sonam was wearing a white shirt, which was later found near Raja's body. The video reveals Raja's unsuspecting demeanor, oblivious to the tragic fate that awaited him. Singh expressed his grief, stating, "He looked normal, completely unaware of what lay ahead."

Singh also mentioned having another video showing three individuals from Indore, who began their trek 20 minutes before Raja and Sonam. These individuals were later picked up by the police. Singh has appealed for the videos to be forwarded to the Meghalaya Police and requested that they not be used without permission.

The murder investigation

Raja and Sonam got married on May 11 and embarked on their honeymoon in Meghalaya on May 20. On May 23, Raja went missing in the East Khasi Hills district. His body was discovered on June 2 in a deep gorge near Weisawdong Falls in Sohra (Cherrapunjee). The investigation led to Sonam, who was detained from Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, along with four others, including her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha and three suspected contract killers: Vishal Chauhan, Akash Rajput, and Anand Kurmi.

According to the Meghalaya Police, the murder conspiracy was planned in Indore earlier this year, even before the wedding. Raj Kushwaha allegedly masterminded the plot, with Sonam as a willing accomplice. The hired attackers, reportedly close friends and acquaintances of Kushwaha, were paid Rs 50,000 to carry out the plan and cover travel expenses.

The emergence of the tourist's video may further corroborate the timeline of events and strengthen the case against the accused.