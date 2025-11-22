Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann strongly opposes the Centre's proposed Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, calling it a conspiracy against Punjab's interests that could weaken the state's authority over Chandigarh. He vowed to protect the state's rights.

CM Mann Vows to Fight Bill

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday strongly opposed the Centre's proposed Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill for the upcoming Winter Session. The chief minister said it goes against Punjab's interests and could weaken the state's authority over Chandigarh. He asserted that Punjab would not allow any move that threatens its rights over the Union Territory. ਸੰਸਦ ਦੇ ਆਗਾਮੀ ਸਰਦ ਰੁੱਤ ਸੈਸ਼ਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਕੇਂਦਰ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਲਿਆਂਦੇ ਜਾ ਰਹੇ ਪ੍ਰਸਤਾਵਿਤ ਸੰਵਿਧਾਨ (131ਵੇਂ ਸੋਧ) ਬਿੱਲ ਦਾ ਅਸੀਂ ਸਖ਼ਤ ਸ਼ਬਦਾਂ 'ਚ ਵਿਰੋਧ ਕਰਦੇ ਹਾਂ। ਇਹ ਸੋਧ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਹਿੱਤ ਦੇ ਵਿਰੁੱਧ ਹੈ। ਕੇਂਦਰ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿਰੁੱਧ ਘੜੀ ਜਾ ਰਹੀ ਸਾਜ਼ਿਸ਼ ਅਸੀਂ ਬਿਲਕੁੱਲ ਕਾਮਯਾਬ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੋਣ ਦੇਵਾਂਗੇ। ਸਾਡੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ… pic.twitter.com/06K8e5wZ4w — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) November 22, 2025

In a post on X, CM Mann wrote, "We strongly oppose in the strongest terms the proposed Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill being brought by the Central Government in the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament." "This amendment is against the interests of Punjab. We will not allow the conspiracy being hatched by the Central Government against Punjab to succeed in any way. Chandigarh, built by razing our Punjab's villages, belongs solely to Punjab. We will not let our right slip away just like that. For this, we will take whatever steps are necessary," the post read.

Details of the Proposed Bill

The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2025, aims to add Chandigarh under Article 240, bringing its administration in line with Union Territories without legislatures, such as Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, and Puducherry, during periods when their Assemblies are dissolved or suspended. Although the exact details of the Bill remain unclear, there is speculation that it could weaken Punjab's influence over Chandigarh.

Winter Session of Parliament

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has announced that the winter session of Parliament will be held from December 1 to 19. The President Murmu has approved the government's proposal to convene the Winter Session of Parliament from December 1 to December 19, 2025, Kiren Rijiju mentioned in a post on X.

On the Winter Session of Parliament, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal told ANI, "We are going to have a meeting with the Secretaries of various departments. We will conduct a scrutiny of all the pending bills that are supposed to be passed, and then an all-party meeting will be held where we will share the list of bills with the leader of the opposition, and then we will form strategies according to the suggestions by the opposition leaders." (ANI)