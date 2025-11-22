SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann strongly oppose the Centre's Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, with Badal calling it an 'assault' on Punjab's rights, federalism, and its claim over Chandigarh.

SAD opposes bill, alleges attack on federalism

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday strongly opposed the Centre's proposed Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, saying it is a direct attack on Punjab's rights and violates the basic principles of federalism. Badal said the Bill goes against earlier promises made to Punjab about handing over Chandigarh to the state.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, Sukhbir Singh Badal wrote, "Shiromani Akali Dal strongly opposes the proposed Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill being brought by Union Government in the upcoming winter session of Parliament. This amendment is against the interest of Punjab and would amount to the GOI going back on all commitments made to Punjab regarding the transfer of Chandigarh to the state."

'Bill will extinguish Punjab's claim to Chandigarh'

He alleged that previous Congress governments had already deprived Punjab of its capital, and the new Bill would further reduce whatever little administrative and political control Punjab still has over Chandigarh. "The previous Congress governments in Delhi have discriminated against Punjab and deprived us of our capital city. This Bill further seeks to remove whatever little administrative and political control Punjab has over Chandigarh and would permanently extinguish Punjab's claim to Chandigarh as its capital city. This Bill constitutes a direct assault on Punjab's rights and violates the basic principles of federalism. WE WILL NEVER ACCEPT THIS AND WILL OPPOSE THIS MOVE TOOTH AND NAIL," the post read.

Punjab CM echoes opposition

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has also opposed the Centre's proposed Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill.

What is the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill?

The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2025, aims to add Chandigarh under Article 240, bringing its administration in line with Union Territories without legislatures, such as Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, and Puducherry, during periods when their Assemblies are dissolved or suspended. Although the exact details of the Bill remain unclear, there is speculation that it could weaken Punjab's influence over Chandigarh.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has announced that the winter session of Parliament will be held from December 1 to 19. (ANI)