Sonam Raghuvanshi confessed to killing her husband Raja during their honeymoon in Meghalaya after police showed strong evidence. She allegedly plotted the murder with her lover and watched as hired killers pushed Raja to death.

Sonam Raghuvanshi, accused of orchestrating her husband Raja Raghuvanshi’s murder during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, broke down and confessed after being confronted with strong evidence by the Shillong Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT), police sources confirmed.

Confession after denial

Initially claiming to be a robbery victim, Sonam stayed silent during her 27-hour police escort journey from Ghazipur to Shillong. When the questioning began at 11 am, she stuck to her version of being attacked and robbed. However, after the SIT presented CCTV footage of her meeting the killers, call records, and physical evidence like a raincoat and her blood-stained shirt found at the crime scene, she broke down and admitted to plotting Raja’s murder.

Shillong SP Vivek confirmed, “We have solid evidence against Sonam that proves her involvement in the murder.”

Lover, contract killers, and a brutal plan

Sonam confessed that she planned the murder with the help of her alleged lover, Raj Kushwaha. Raj, along with three contract killers, Vishal Singh Chauhan, Akash Rajput, and Anand Kurmi, had already confessed to the murder on June 10, police said.

ACP Poonam Chand Yadav told India Today TV that all accused admitted their roles and said Sonam was present during the murder and “watched her husband die.”

Murder disguised as a missing case

Sonam and Raja were married on May 11 in Indore and had travelled to Meghalaya for their honeymoon. On May 23, they checked out of a homestay in Nongriat village. Ten days later, Raja’s body was found in a 200-foot-deep gorge, about 20 km from the village.

According to police, the three men hired by Raj Kushwaha murdered Raja while staying in touch with Sonam throughout the plan. All four men are in police custody.

Family disowns Sonam, confirms relationship twist

Sonam’s brother, Govind Raghuvanshi, publicly disowned her after her confession. “According to the evidence, I’m 100% sure she committed this murder. All the accused are linked to Raj Kushwaha. We’ve cut all ties with Sonam and apologise to Raja’s family,” he said.

He also made a shocking revelation: Raja used to call Sonam "didi" and she had tied rakhi to him for the past three years. “If we had known about their past, this marriage would never have happened,” he added.