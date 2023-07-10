Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tourists from Kerala stranded in flood in Himachal Pradesh; Team of 45 doctors safe

    Himachal Pradesh floods: According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the interaction between a western disturbance and monsoonal winds across northwest India is what caused the heavy rainfall. To lessen the effects of the heavy rains and secure the safety of the impacted population, the situation demands for constant monitoring and preparation.

    Tourists from Kerala stranded in flood in Himachal Pradesh; Team of doctors safe anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 10, 2023, 12:49 PM IST

    In the past three days, torrential rains have wreaked havoc in numerous areas of north India, claiming the lives of at least 19 people and causing extensive damage. Numerous roads and structures are under knee-deep water in several cities and towns, which have been severely damaged. In the next few days, the meteorological service has issued warnings about more rainstorms forecast in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan, Delhi, and surrounding regions.

    A bus carrying tourists from Kerala was also stuck in the floods in Himachal Pradesh. A major disaster was averted as the passengers escaped through the window of the bus. At the same time, as many as 45 doctors from Kerala are also stranded in the flood-hit state. Of them 27 doctors are from the Kochi Medical College and 18 doctors are from Thrissur Medical College. 

    In Himachal Pradesh, flash floods and landslides brought on by constant rain have damaged homes and other buildings and disrupted daily life. Major rivers including the Ravi, Beas, Satluj, Swan, and Chenab are overflowing, and there have been flash floods in Manali, Kullu, Kinnaur, and Chamba that have destroyed shops and vehicles.

    All schools in Gurgaon and Delhi remain closed in reaction to the crisis, and the Gurgaon administration has recommended corporate houses adopt a work-from-home policy to prevent traffic congestion. Since Haryana released a significant volume of water into the Yamuna River from the Hathnikund barrage, the Delhi government has set up 16 control rooms to monitor flood-prone districts. In order to address the issue of waterlogging and rising water levels in the Yamuna, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will preside over a high-level meeting.

    Last Updated Jul 10, 2023, 12:49 PM IST
