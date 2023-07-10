Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH Rain rampage in North India - Dramatic videos of flash floods from Himachal to Uttarakhand go viral

    Heavy rain in several parts of north India has brought the region to its knees, claiming at least 19 lives in the past three days. From Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand to Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan, here's a look at some videos of floods that have gone viral on social media.

    First Published Jul 10, 2023, 11:35 AM IST

    In the past three days, heavy rainfall has wreaked havoc in several parts of north India, resulting in the loss of at least 19 lives and causing widespread destruction. Cities and towns have been severely affected, with many roads and buildings submerged in knee-deep water. The weather department has issued warnings of further downpours expected in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Delhi, and neighboring areas over the next couple of days.

    Disturbing images and videos of the chaos caused by the floods have circulated online, showing vehicles floating like paper boats, muddy waters inundating residential areas, and structures completely submerged along the swollen riverbanks.

    Himachal Pradesh has witnessed landslides and flash floods triggered by incessant rainfall, resulting in damage to houses, structures, and disruptions to normal life. Flash floods in Manali, Kullu, Kinnaur, and Chamba swept away shops and vehicles, while major rivers like Ravi, Beas, Satluj, Swan, and Chenab are overflowing.

    Uttarakhand, the neighboring state, has also experienced landslides and flash floods, with water levels in rivers and streams crossing the danger mark.

    In response to the situation, all schools in Gurgaon and Delhi remain closed, and the Gurgaon administration has advised corporate houses to adopt a work-from-home policy to avoid traffic congestion. The Delhi government has established 16 control rooms to monitor flood-prone areas, particularly after Haryana released a substantial amount of water into the Yamuna River from the Hathnikund barrage. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will chair a high-level meeting to address the issue of waterlogging and rising water levels in the Yamuna.

    A red alert has been issued for Kathua and Samba districts in Jammu and Kashmir. However, the Amarnath Yatra, a prominent religious pilgrimage, resumed from the Panjtarni and Sheshnag base camps after being suspended for three days. Heavy rainfall in Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana has also resulted in extensive waterlogging and flooding in low-lying areas, prompting authorities to take immediate action in the most affected regions.

    The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has explained that the intense rainfall is a result of the interaction between a western disturbance and monsoonal winds over northwest India. The situation calls for continued vigilance and preparedness to mitigate the impact of the heavy rains and ensure the safety of the affected population.

    Last Updated Jul 10, 2023, 11:35 AM IST
