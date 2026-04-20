Tourists return to Kashmir with renewed confidence ahead of the Pahalgam attack anniversary, citing enhanced security like a new QR code system. An analyst blames Pakistan-sponsored groups for the attack and urges Kashmiris to reject terrorism.

Visitors from across the country have started arriving in the Kashmir Valley, showing renewed confidence in the region's stability just days before the first anniversary of the Pahalgam terror incident. Speaking to ANI on Monday, Vishal, a tourist, "My father used to live here earlier, and he only suggested that we visit Srinagar... This place is really safe; earlier, there was an unfortunate incident, but we cannot judge a location from that. I felt very safe, people are also nice..."

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Another tourist, while speaking to ANI, said, "We are feeling really good here... The city is clean, and it is peaceful here. There was no fear now, we have full faith in the Indian army and J&K police."

Enhanced Security Measures Post-Attack

Meanwhile, in the aftermath of the ghastly Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 last year, authorities rolled out a QR code-based scanning system in the region to enhance security measures and restore public confidence. This digital initiative enables real-time verification of tourists, service providers, and local businesses, ensuring better monitoring and accountability. By integrating technology into daily operations, the system helps authorities maintain a secure environment, prevent unauthorised activities, and enhance transparency. It also reassures visitors about their safety while promoting responsible tourism, ultimately contributing to the restoration of confidence and normalcy in the region.

Analyst Reflects on Attack's Anniversary

On Saturday, the director of the European Foundation for South Asian Studies, Junaid Qureshi, said that as one year passed since the deadly terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, voices across Kashmir continue to express grief, concern, and a demand for decisive action against terrorism and its ecosystem. "No matter how we try to spin it, we must face the reality," he said, describing the incident as a targeted act of violence against tourists.

Details of the Ghastly Attack

The April 22, 2025, attack at Baisaran Valley left 26 civilians dead after armed terrorists opened fire, reportedly targeting victims after confirming their identity. The attack was later claimed by Lashkar-e-Taiba and its offshoot, The Resistance Front.

External Involvement and Economic Impact

Qureshi, who is also an analyst from the Kashmir valley, alleged external involvement behind such attacks, stating, "These organisations are sponsored, trained and funded by Pakistan," and warned that such incidents aim to disrupt peace and development efforts in Jammu and Kashmir. He further highlighted the economic impact on the region, particularly on tourism. "Kashmir's tourism industry has suffered tremendously," he said, noting that businesses linked to the sector have faced losses, affecting employment and slowing investment in the region.

India's Response and Counter-Terror Stance

Referring to India's response, Qureshi pointed to shifts in bilateral dynamics following the attack, including developments around the Indus Waters Treaty and counter-terror operations like Operation Sindoor. "India can and will strike terrorism infrastructure if it continues to be a victim of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism," he said.

A Call for Collective Responsibility

At the same time, he stressed the need for collective responsibility within Kashmiri society. "As Kashmiris, while we condemn this attack, we must make it absolutely clear to the world that... Pakistan have nothing to do with us," he said, adding, "We Kashmiris do not subscribe to 'their' Islam."

Concluding with a strong message, Qureshi said, "It is time that we Kashmiris tell the rest of India and the world, ' Not in our name!"

The anniversary serves as a moment of remembrance, reflection, and renewed calls for peace, unity, and firm action against terrorism in the region. (ANI)