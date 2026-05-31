A health camp at Assam's Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary provided free check-ups and medicines to 110 participants, including 87 forest staff and 23 local villagers. The camp was a collaborative effort by wildlife and health authorities and Aaranyak.

A health camp organised at the premises of the Forest Range office of Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Morigaon district of Assam provided service to 110 participants, including 87 forest staff engaged in the sanctuary and 23 villagers living close to the wildlife habitat.

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Collaborative Effort for Community Wellbeing

The camp was organised in collaborative mode by Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary authority, Assam Health and Family Welfare Department and Aaranyak with support from Zoo Berlin under the objective of facilitating human wellbeing in and around wildlife protection areas on Saturday. Pobitora WLS is known for its highest density population of Greater One-Horned Rhinoceros in the world.

Medical Team and Services

A team of three doctors -- Dr Nozmul Hoque, Dr Paranjoy Hazarika, and Dr Dipak Chandra Deka -- and 11 other medical staff attended to participants who were checked up in the camp, as well as provided health-related advice and free medicines. The camp was supervised by Dr P C Pator, SDM & HO of Jhargaon Block of Morigaon district.

Key Facilitators

The Range Officer of Pobitora WLS, Ujjal Choudhury, took the lead in facilitating the camp along with Dr Deba Kumar Dutta, Deputy Director of Rhino Research and Conservation Division (RRCD) of Aaranyak, with proactive assistance from Aaranyak, Researcher Ujjal Bayan, consultant Dr Khanin Changmai, Research Assistant Abhinav Bardaloi and volunteer Dhritiman Sonowal. RRCD consultant and Aaranyak Publicity Secretary Bijay Sankar Bora facilitated documentation of the camp with support from PRO Gunajit Mazumdar. Aaranyak official Suranjan Sharma also attended and helped in organising the camp.

Future Collaborations Praised

Dr P C Pator, SDM & HO of Jhargaon Block of Morigaon district, lauded Aaranyak and Assam Forest Department for facilitating the health camp and expressed interest in collaborating for more such camps in future in the greater interest of community members and frontline forest personnel who work round-the-clock to protect precious wildlife and bio-resources. (ANI)