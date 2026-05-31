Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe slammed authorities for the Pune illicit liquor tragedy, calling it preventable. She said local leaders' repeated warnings were ignored and highlighted a systemic failure in law enforcement vigilance across the state.

Gorhe Criticises Authorities for Preventable Tragedy

Terming the Pune illicit liquor tragedy a preventable mishap, Deputy Chairperson of the Maharashtra Legislative Council and Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe on Sunday criticised local authorities for ignoring repeated warnings and citizen complaints.

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Speaking on the incident, Gorhe revealed that local leadership had previously attempted to flag the issue before the tragedy struck. "Before this incident, Shiv Sena's local leaders and MPs had repeatedly raised concerns. Had timely action been taken, perhaps the tragedy could have been prevented," Gorhe told reporters.

The Shiv Sena leader stressed that the issue of toxic liquor spans beyond the region, pointing to a larger, systemic failure in law enforcement vigilance. "The issue of toxic liquor is widespread across India, including Maharashtra. Continuous monitoring is lacking, and complaints at the police station level are often ignored," she stated.

Gorhe warned that without accountability and a shift in how police handle public reports, similar incidents would remain a threat. "Unless citizen reports are treated seriously and properly acted upon, such tragedies will continue. This is a major challenge. We will strive to deliver justice and prevent such deaths," Gorhe added.

13 Excise Officials Suspended, 2 Arrested

Earlier on May 30, the State Excise Department had suspended 13 officials, including three Inspectors, six Sub-Inspectors and four other staff members, in connection with the illicit liquor consumption deaths case in Pune, a senior officer said.

Atul Kanade, Superintendent of the State Excise Department in Pune, said the suspensions were carried out following deaths reported from both the Pune City Police jurisdiction and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, ACP Pimpri Sachin Hire on Friday revealed that two accused have been officially arrested by them so far. Both of them are allegedly involved in the supply chain of alcohol. He said that forensics examination is going to take place. (ANI)