Karnataka CM-designate DK Shivakumar says dedicated workers can rise to top posts, reflecting on his journey. He also wishes Virat Kohli success for the IPL finale. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for June 3 in Bengaluru.

Karnataka Chief Minister-designate DK Shivakumar on Sunday said that dedicated party workers can also rise to the position of Chief Minister, as he reflected on his long political journey from a student leader to the top post in the state. Speaking to the reporters, Shivakumar said, "I've been in the party since 1979-80. Starting as a student leader, I brought people from every school and college. Everyone should be happy about this. A dedicated worker like you can also become Chief Minister."

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He also wished cricketer Virat Kohli success, praising his performance and extending greetings on behalf of Karnataka fans, as the IPL finale is underway. Regarding Virat Kohli, he said, "He's played very well this year too. On behalf of Karnataka fans, RCB fans, the state and government of Karnataka, I wholeheartedly wish him success."

Swearing-in Ceremony Details

DK Shivakumar, after his three-year stint as the Deputy Chief Minister, is set to assume the office as the Karnataka CM. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for June 3 at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru. Shivakumar formally submitted a letter to Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot informing him about his unanimous election as CLP leader. This came after the voluntary resignation of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on May 28. The Governor dissolved the previous Council of Ministers immediately, but asked Siddaramaiah to continue until the new government is sworn in.

Cabinet Formation Undecided

Earlier in the day, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that the number of ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers (DCMs) in the new Karnataka cabinet is yet to be finalised ahead of the swearing-in of party leader DK Shivakumar on June 3. Talking to reporters at Kalaburagi airport, Kharge said, "We have to see, no proposal has come yet. Once it does, we'll decide how many ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers to appoint. We'll know more after June 3."

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