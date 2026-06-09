Tourists are escaping soaring temperatures by flocking to Chamba in Himachal Pradesh. Dalhousie, Khajjiar, and the Mata Pohlani Temple are major draws, with visitors praising the pleasant weather and scenic hills covered in wildflowers.

As temperatures continue to soar across the northern plains, tourists are flocking to the hill destinations of Chamba district in Himachal Pradesh, seeking respite from the scorching heat. Popular tourist spots such as Dalhousie and Khajjiar, often referred to as the "Mini Switzerland of India," are witnessing a surge in visitor arrivals.

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Pilgrimage Amidst Natural Splendor

Among the attractions drawing large crowds is the revered Mata Pohlani (Kali Mata) Temple, located in the hills near Dalhousie. The shrine, which requires a trek of nearly two kilometres, has become a major destination for both devotees and nature enthusiasts. Visitors said the journey to the temple offers breathtaking views of lush green meadows, dense deodar forests and hills covered with colourful wildflowers. The region is currently in full bloom, with red, yellow and white flowers carpeting the landscape and adding to the area's scenic charm.

A tourist visiting the shrine said, "After offering prayers at Mata Pohlani Temple, we felt immense peace and positivity. The weather here is very pleasant, and the hills covered with flowers look absolutely beautiful. It feels like being in paradise."

Another visitor said the cool breeze and natural surroundings provided a welcome escape from the intense heat prevailing in the plains. "The entire route to the temple is filled with natural beauty. The colourful flowers and greenery make the experience memorable," the tourist added.

A 'Valley of Flowers' with Community Spirit

Locals have begun referring to the area as a seasonal "Valley of Flowers" due to the abundance of blooming wildflowers across the hillsides. Apart from the natural attraction, a community feast (Bhandara) organised by Air Force personnel has also become a focal point for devotees visiting the temple. This year marks the fifth consecutive time that the feast has been organised at the shrine. Volunteers associated with the initiative said serving devotees is a matter of pride and devotion. Hundreds of visitors have been participating in the Bhandara and appreciating the service being offered.

Tourists and devotees alike have encouraged people from across the country to visit the shrine, seek blessings at Mata Pohlani Temple and experience the region's natural beauty, which is at its peak during the current flowering season.