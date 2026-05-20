6 6 Image Credit : Asianet News

The method to search by name

Here's how to use the name-wise search on these private portals. First, go to the homepage and select the state 'Tamil Nadu'. Then, click on the 'TN SSLC Result 2026' link. On the new page, you'll find an 'Enter Name' box below the roll number field. Just type your name. A list of all students with the same name will appear, along with their school and father's name. You can find your result by matching your school name and then get your marks.