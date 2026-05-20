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TN Board 10th Result 2026: Out Today! Here's How to Check, Even if You Forgot Your Roll Number
The TN SSLC Result 2026 is out today! We'll tell you how to check your scores on the official websites. And don't worry if you've forgotten your roll number, we have a simple trick to find your results using just your name.
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Class 10 Public Exams
The Tamil Nadu government announced the Class 10 public exam schedule well in advance. The exams started on March 11 and went on till April 06. Key dates were: Tamil and other languages on March 11, English on March 16, Maths on March 25, Science on March 30, Social Science on April 2, and the optional language paper on April 6.
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9 lakh students wrote the Class 10 exam
A total of 9,09,002 candidates appeared for these exams across 4,219 centres. This massive number includes 8,82,806 students from 12,467 schools, 25,801 private candidates, and even 395 prisoners. To manage this, over 47,500 teachers were on duty daily, and more than 4,950 flying squads were deployed to prevent cheating.
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Class 10 results are out today
Interestingly, many students skipped the exams. The Tamil paper had 10,877 absentees, English had 10,369, Maths had 11,284, Science had 11,341, and Social Science had 11,228. Now that the paper correction is complete, School Education Minister Rajmohan is set to release the results today, May 20, at 9:30 AM.
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How to check the results?
You can check your results on these official websites: www.tnresults.nic.in, www.dge.tn.gov.in, and results.digilocker.gov.in. Just enter your registration number and date of birth. The government has also arranged for results to be sent via SMS to your registered mobile number. For any doubts, the school education department has a helpline number: 14417.
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What to do if you forget your roll number?
So what happens if you've forgotten your roll number? Here's a simple solution. The official government websites like tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in don't offer this feature. However, some private education portals like IndiaResults temporarily provide a 'Name Wise Search' option a few hours after the results are out.
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The method to search by name
Here's how to use the name-wise search on these private portals. First, go to the homepage and select the state 'Tamil Nadu'. Then, click on the 'TN SSLC Result 2026' link. On the new page, you'll find an 'Enter Name' box below the roll number field. Just type your name. A list of all students with the same name will appear, along with their school and father's name. You can find your result by matching your school name and then get your marks.
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