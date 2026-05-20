BJP leader NV Subhash lauded the NDA government for achieving a Naxal-free India ahead of its 2026 deadline. He highlighted that former extremists have surrendered and the focus has now shifted to developing the Bastar region by 2031.

BJP leader NV Subhash on Wednesday hailed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's declaration of a Naxal-free India, stating that the NDA government's mission under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has successfully dismantled Naxal ideology and integrated former extremists into the mainstream.

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'Naxal-free India' Achieved Ahead of Schedule

Speaking to ANI, Subhash highlighted that the government had initially set a strict deadline of March 31, 2026, to eradicate Naxalism. However, due to aggressive counter-insurgency operations, the milestone was achieved ahead of schedule.

"The call given by the NDA government about a Naxal-free India, where the deadline has been set for March 31, 2026. Today, we can proudly say that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, many Naxals and outlaws who fled to the forests and whose ideology has been completely destroyed have surrendered their arms and ammunition," Subhash said.

From Insurgency to Development

The original deadline was March 31, 2026, but security forces achieved complete elimination before the target date. The central objective has now pivoted to transforming the Bastar region into a fully developed hub by 2031. Out of 200 security camps established to fight Naxalism, 70 will be converted into Veer Shaheed Gundadhur Seva Deras to deliver government services directly to tribal communities.

He said former Naxals had joined the mainstream of Indian society, calling it a "welcome move," and congratulated the Union Home Minister for what he described as bold steps taken against Naxalism.

Referring to Chhattisgarh, the BJP leader claimed the state had become Naxal-free, opening up opportunities for development and resource utilisation. "Today, Chhattisgarh has become a Naxal-free state, allowing for the exploration of its many resources for the benefit and development of the state and India as a whole," he said.

Subhash further said Telangana had also witnessed a decline in Naxal activities, adding that villages once affected by violence were now witnessing development. He added that such developments would pave the way for a "Viksit Bharat".

Home Minister Amit Shah on Bastar's Future

Earlier, while addressing a press conference in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the country and the region becoming Naxal-free is not enough; the objective is to make a developed Bastar by 2031.

"In 2031, when Bastar will become fully developed, the world will witness that it was Naxalism that had hindered its progress," he said.

He added that immediately after our party's government was formed here on December 13, 2023, we restarted the campaign to eliminate the remaining Naxals in Bastar.

Shah said that after the meeting of all State Directors General of Police on August 24, 2024, it was announced that the country would be made Naxal-free by March 31. He said the goal for the coming five years is to increase Bastar's income by up to six times and stated that due to the valour, courage, and sacrifices of our security forces, the complete elimination of Naxalism from the country has been achieved even before the target date of March 31.

Security Camps to Become 'Veer Shaheed Gundadhur Seva Deras'

To free Bastar's seven districts from Naxalism, the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, had established nearly 200 security camps in the region.

He said that now that Bastar has become Naxal-free, it has been decided that in the first phase, 70 of these 200 camps will be converted into Veer Shaheed Gundadhur Seva Deras. The purpose of these Seva Deras is to take government facilities and services to the doorstep of every tribal brother and sister in Bastar. (ANI)