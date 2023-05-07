Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tourist boat overturns in Kerala's Tanur killing 12; Rescue Mission underway

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 7, 2023, 10:37 PM IST

    Malappuram: In a tragic incident, a tourist boat overturned and sank at Thooval Theeram, Ottupuram near Tanur in Malappuram on Sunday night. As many as 12 people including six children have died according to reports. The boat sank in a swamp area. It is a deep body of water with a muddy bottom.

    According to locals, there were at least 30-40 persons onboard. 20 people have been rescued so far. 

    Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has directed the Malappuram District Collector to carry out emergency rescue operations in the incident. He will visit the Tanur boat accident site tomorrow morning. Ministers PA Muhammad Riyas and V Abdurahiman have left for the accident site.

    According to reports, the boat was a double-decker and there were two doors but after the boat overturned, those inside were stuck. The boat was allegedly overcrowded and without appropriate lifesaving supplies, according to locals.

    Tanur Municipality councillor, PP Musthafa, said that recreational boat services are only permitted to operate till 5 pm. However, the accident occurred after 6 pm.

    Government hospitals and Mancheri Medical College now have additional staff members. Additionally, government doctors have been appointed to private hospitals in the area.

    For rescue operations, more fire units have arrived from Malappuram and Kozhikode. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will shortly join the search and rescue efforts.

    Thooval Theeram is located on the Parappanangadi-Tanur municipal border, along the banks of the Kadalundi river estuary where it meets the Arabian Sea at Ottumpuram.

    (More details awaited)

    Last Updated May 7, 2023, 11:09 PM IST
