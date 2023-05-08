Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Boat Mishap: Eyewitness recounts moments before tragedy

    Even as rescue operations continue, details are trickling from ground zero about what led to the accident.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 8, 2023, 12:03 AM IST

    The boat tragedy in Malappuram district of Kerala has sent shockwaves across the state. Efforts are on to identify those who lost their lives in the Tanur boat accident. Most of the deceased are natives of Parappanangadi and Perinthalmanna in Malappuram district. According to the latest update, the death toll has reached 21. 

    Some of the deceased have been identified as Hasna (18), Safna (7), Fatima (12), Siddique (35), Jabir Kunnummal (40), Aflah (7), Anshid, Razina and Faizan (3). Most of the victims are tourists. 

    Tourist boat overturns in Kerala's Tanur killing 21; Rescue operation continues

    Even as rescue operations continue, details are trickling from ground zero about what led to the accident.

    According to an eyewitness identified as Ibrahim, the boat left the shore somewhere around 6 pm. "Some 15 minutes later, water came rushing in and the boat capsized. There was no other boat that came for rescue immediately. More could have been rescued if it was daytime. The first rescue came 25 minutes later."

    It is suspected that there were more people in the boat than it could fit. The boat service here was supposed to end at 5 pm. According to the eyewitness, "The boat was on its last trip. Lifejackets were there, but not everyone was wearing it."

    President Droupadi Murmu mourned the loss of lives. In a statement, the President said: "The tragic loss of lives in the boat mishap at Malappuram, Kerala is extremely shocking and saddening. My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. I pray for well-being of the survivors."

    Last Updated May 8, 2023, 12:09 AM IST
