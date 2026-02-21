Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary blasted the Indian Youth Congress's shirtless protest at the AI Summit as 'senseless.' He, along with Kiren Rijiju, accused the opposition of disrespecting democracy and sending a negative message to the youth.

‘Topless kya senseless tha’: Jayant Chaudhary

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary lashed out at the Indian Youth Congress for staging a shirtless protest at the India AI Impact Summit held at Bharat Mandapam on Friday, remarking, "Topless kya senseless tha".

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking exclusively to ANI, Chaudhary said the Opposition's conduct reflected disregard for democratic norms. "We've seen the opposition's behaviour both inside and outside the House. It seems they don't want to follow the established traditions and rules of democracy," he said.

Highlighting the significance of the summit, he added, "This event is being held in the country for the first time; it's a celebration of the skills and capabilities of our youth. Heads of state from 21 countries have come and are leaving with a positive image. While so much positive talk is happening, many Indian startups are emerging."

Chaudhary alleged that the protest sent a negative message. "The opposition has sent a message to millions of young people that they don't want to come to power for years to come. It's the opposition's responsibility to demonstrate to the public what they will do if they are in government. They're unable to articulate any positive work and are stuck in a negative situation," he said.

Rijiju Slams Congress for Defending 'Shameful' Act

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also slammed the Congress saying that the party was attempting to justify the protest rather than apologise for it. "I was expecting that congress party would apologize for the shameful behavior of youth congress activists. I couldn't believe my ears when Congress leaders defended the disgraceful conduct. Public taught them a lesson," he posted on X.

Context of the Protest and Wider Criticism

The remarks come after cadres of the Indian Youth Congress removed their shirts during a protest at the summit venue, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being "compromised." Police later detained the protesters.

In a statement, the Youth Congress claimed the demonstration was against a "compromised Prime Minister who has traded the identity of the country at the AI Summit."

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also condemned the protest, alleging it tarnished India's global reputation at a time when the country was hosting international delegates.

Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, had separately criticised the organisation of the summit, alleging mismanagement and calling it a "PR spectacle."