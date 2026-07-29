Misir Besra, a top-ranking CPI (Maoist) leader and Politburo member carrying a reward of Rs 1 crore from the Jharkhand government, has been arrested from the Barwadda Police Station Area in Dhanbad, police confirmed.

Misir Besra, a Naxalite carrying a reward of Rs 1 crore has been arrested from the Barwadda Police Station Area in Dhanbad, police said.

Dhanbad SSP Prabhat Kumar informed that the Naxalite was arrested late Tuesday evening and has been identified as Misir Besra. Misir Besra is a top-ranking CPI (Maoist) leader and Politburo member. Jharkhand government had declared an award of 1 crore against his arrest. Besides, other state governments and the National Investigative Agency (NIA) have declared separate bounties on him.

NIA Chargesheets Accused in Maoist Conspiracy Case

Earlier on July 14, the NIA chargesheeted the 6th accused in a CPI (Maoist) conspiracy case involving revival of the banned terror organisation's presence in the Magadh zone and extortion of funds from contractors for procuring arms and ammunition.

According to an official release from the NIA, in its third chargesheet filed before the NIA Special Court in Ranchi (Jharkhand), Chandan Kumar was named as a prominent accused involved in the case RC-05/2021/NIA/RNC, registered suo moto by the anti-terror agency in December 2021.

NIA investigation had revealed that Chandan Kumar, who was arrested by the NIA from Mumbai in January 2026, was actively involved in raising funds for the CPI (Maoist). He was also trying to revive the Magadh Zone by encouraging old cadres to rejoin the organisation to propagate its ideology through acts of violence, it was further found.

Investigation into the case had established that huge funds were collected from contractors and were routed through various channels. NIA further found that prominent SAC Member of CPI (Maoist) Pradyuman Sharma, along with accused Abhinav, Chandan Kumar and others named in the FIR, were part of the conspiracy.

NIA is continuing with its investigation, a release added. (ANI)