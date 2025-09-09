CP Radhakrishnan elected Vice President; Siachen avalanche kills three soldiers; PM Modi announces flood aid; Asia Cup, Karisma Kapoor estate dispute, Aishwarya Rai personality rights, US tariffs, and fitness industry growth dominate national news.

On September 9, Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan was elected India’s Vice President, defeating opposition candidate B. Sudershan Reddy with 452 votes. A major avalanche in Siachen killed three army personnel, while PM Modi announced Rs 1,500 crore for Himachal flood relief. Delhi’s Maulana Azad Medical College was evacuated after a bomb threat. In Business news, US tariffs hit Indian textile exports. India’s fitness market is set to reach $4.5 billion by 2030. In sports, Shreyas Iyer was snubbed from the Asia Cup squad, while Suryakumar Yadav hinted at aggression against Pakistan. Legal battles involve Karisma Kapoor’s children and Aishwarya Rai’s personality rights case. Here are the top 10 headlines today:

1. CP Radhakrishnan Elected Vice President of India

The Vice Presidential election saw strong participation from leading political figures. Prime Minister Narendra Modi cast the first vote, followed by Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. BJP President and Union Minister J.P. Nadda, along with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, also voted.

2. 3 Army Personnel Killed After Major Avalanche Hits Siachen Glacier in Ladakh

Three army personnel were killed after a major avalanche struck the Siachen Glacier in Ladakh on Tuesday. Rescue operations are currently underway to search for other possible victims and ensure the safety of remaining troops stationed in the area. The harsh weather conditions and difficult terrain have posed significant challenges for the rescue teams as they work against time to reach the affected zone.

The Indian Army’s Fire and Fury Corps paid solemn tribute to Sepoy Mohit Kumar, Agniveer Niraj Kumar Choudhary, and Agniveer Dabhi Rakesh Devabhai, who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty at Siachen Glacier on September 9, 2025. The official X account of the Fire and Fury Corps expressed deep condolences to the bereaved families and saluted the bravery and dedication of the fallen soldiers. Siachen, known as the world’s highest battlefield, remains a critical and challenging post, requiring immense resilience from troops.

3. PM Modi Announces Financial Aid Of Rs 1500 cr For Flood, Rain-Affected Areas in Himachal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a financial assistance of Rs 1,500 crore for Himachal Pradesh after conducting an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of the state. According to the Prime Minister's Office, there will be an advance release of the second instalment of SDRF and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi for the state to deal with the situation. PM Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the seriously injured in the flood and natural calamity.

After conducting the aerial survey, PM Modi had an official meeting in Kangra to review the relief and rehabilitation measures undertaken as well as assess the damage.

4. Bomb Threat At Maulana Azad Medical College Delhi, Premises Under Security Sweep

Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) in Delhi has been placed under high alert after authorities received a bomb threat on Tuesday. Security agencies, including the Delhi Police’s Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS), rushed to the campus to conduct a thorough search of the premises. As a precautionary measure, the college was temporarily evacuated, and classes were suspended while sniffer dogs and advanced equipment were deployed to detect any suspicious objects. No explosives have been found so far and investigations are ongoing to trace the origin of the threat.

DCP Central Nidhin Valsan told ANI, "An email was received at the Dean of MAMC Medical College's email ID with no specific details. It mentioned an incident in another state, claiming there is a bomb in a college or the CM's secretariat. While it appears to target that particular state, we have taken it very seriously... Our DCP Rishi, ACP Sulekha (Kamla Market), and officials are conducting anti-terrorist missions with SOPs at the secretariat, performing checks, and deploying dog squads. We are inspecting the entire area and taking all necessary precautions there and at Maulana Azad College as well, because the mail has been received at the college. The SHO IP State is leading the operation there, and the email originates from a specific Outlook ID. Our SHO cyber team is investigating and has coordinated with other agencies and specialised Delhi Police units to determine the mail's origin... Our checking is ongoing, and we will ensure that the entire area is screened."

5. 50% US Tariffs a Blow to Indian Textile Exports; Industry Seeks Incentive Cushion: Emkay

The textile industry in India urgently requires an incentive cushion as the recently imposed 50 per cent tariffs by the United States are too steep for exporters to absorb, according to a recent report by Emkay Research. The report highlighted that such high tariff levels will lead to erosion of already low margins in the sector, which is struggling to stay competitive in global markets.

It stated, “Around 50 per cent US tariffs--too steep to absorb--will require incentive cushion.” The report noted that the additional 10 per cent baseline tariff imposed by the US on April 2, 2025, has already started impacting margins.

6. India’s Fitness Market Set to Hit $4.5 Billion by 2030, Driven by Rising Health Awareness

India's fitness industry is set to grow from an estimated Rs 16,200 crore (USD 1.9 billion) in 2024 to Rs 37,700 crore (USD 4.5 billion) by 2030, posting a robust 15 percent growth rate (CAGR), according to the India Fitness Market Report 2025 by Deloitte India and the Health & Fitness Association (HFA). This reflects a broader consumer culture shift where fitness is not just seen as a niche pursuit but a national movement and a way of life.

With increasing health awareness post-pandemic, rising disposable incomes and a digitally connected population, the market is expanding rapidly beyond traditional boundaries, the report added.

7. Asia Cup 2025: Shreyas Iyer's Absence Raises Questions, Amit Mishra Decodes Why

Former leg-spinner Amit Mishra believes Shreyas Iyer's perplexing snub from India's Asia Cup squad was driven by the tactical ploy of maintaining a right and left combination in the middle order in the batting unit. Since being dropped from the BCCI's central contract list for 2024, Shreyas has dazzled on the field. Armed with his prolific form, he led Punjab Kings to the IPL 2025 final, the franchise's first in the last decade. After a terrific 604-run season at 50-plus average in the cash-rich league, Shreyas made a compelling case for himself to be one of the names to pop up on the 15-member list. He was bypassed from the Indian team and even from the travelling reserves, triggering outrage among fans and former cricketers.

8. India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Hints at ‘Aggression’ Ahead of High-Voltage Clash

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav has hinted at the Men in Blue’s possibility of showing their aggression ahead of the high-voltage clash against Pakistan, which will take place on September 14 at the Dubai International Stadium. The two-arch rivals are set to face off in the eight-team continental tournament amid heightened anticipation following the cross-border tensions between the nations.

India and Pakistan will lock horns for the first time since the horrendous Pahalgam terror attack and the Indian defence forces’ successful Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Following the heinous terrorist attack on civilians in Baisaran Meadows, seven kilometres from the Pahalgam region of Jammu and Kashmir, there were calls for a boycott of sporting engagements with Pakistan.

9. Karisma Kapoor's kids seek share in Sanjay Kapur's Estate

Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband, Sanjay Kapur, passed away suddenly in June 2025. Karisma's children, son Kiaan and daughter Samaira, have now approached the Delhi High Court, accusing their stepmother Priya Kapur of fraud. They have filed a petition, claiming the will dated March 21, 2025, is suspicious and forged.

According to Bar and Bench's report, Karisma's children have alleged that their stepmother, Priya Kapur, who is Sanjay Kapur's third wife, forged his will to gain complete control of the property. They are now demanding a share in their father's estate. The children have alleged that their stepmother, along with her two associates, Dinesh Agarwal and Nitin Sharma, conspired to withhold the will for more than seven weeks before presenting it at a family meeting on July 30, 2025.

10. Aishwarya Rai Moves Delhi HC Over Misuse of Name, Image; Court May Issue Injunctions

Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has approached the Delhi High Court to safeguard her personality rights, raising concerns over the unauthorised use of her name, photographs, and public persona across various digital platforms and commercial products. The court, presided over by Justice Tejas Karia, heard the matter and signalled its intent to issue injunctions to curb such misuse. The case has been officially scheduled for further proceedings on January 15, 2026.

Representing Rai, Senior Advocate Sandeep Sethi stated the rampant exploitation of her identity for both commercial gain and inappropriate content. He argued that numerous websites falsely presented themselves as her official platforms, misleading the public and infringing on her publicity rights. Sethi presented examples of merchandise--ranging from mugs and T-shirts to drinkware--bearing her image and name without any legal authorisation.