Great news for Kolkata Metro Riders; Purple Line Service is Increasing Before Year End
Purple Line Metro News: Great news for metro passengers before the year ends. Additional services will be available on the up and down sections of the Purple Line. When does this facility start? See the full photo gallery for details...
Service increasing on the Purple Line
Good news for commuters! The Purple Line is getting more weekday services and longer hours. This helps passengers from Majerhat station easily switch from local trains to the metro.
When will this service be available?
From Dec 1 (Mon-Fri), 84 daily services (42 up/down) will run, up from 80. The first metro from Joka is at 6:40 AM (was 6:50) and from Majerhat at 7:03 AM (was 7:14).
What time is the last metro?
Starting Dec 1, the last metro from Joka to Majerhat is at 9:05 PM (was 8:36 PM), and from Majerhat to Joka at 9:26 PM (was 8:57 PM). This helps Sealdah-Budge Budge commuters.
Service available on Sunday?
It's also been announced that service on the Purple Line started on Saturdays from Nov 22. A total of 40 metros (20 up, 20 down) will run. However, there's no service on Sundays.
Relief for passengers
Meanwhile, it's believed that the extra metro services and longer hours at year's end will bring more relief to commuters in South-West Kolkata and nearby areas.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real time updates from IMDon major cities' weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App for accurate and timely weather updates anytime, anywhere.