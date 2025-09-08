From Supreme Court's Aadhaar ruling to Punjab’s Rs 20,000 crore relief plea, Gen Z protests in Nepal prompting high alert on India border and record-high gold prices - these major developments unfolded on September 8.

From Aadhaar becoming a valid voter ID proof to Gen Z protests in Nepal turning violent over social media bans and corruption left at least 20 dead, pushing India to place the India-Nepal border on high alert, September 8 saw several developments. The Supreme Court directed the Election Commission to accept Aadhaar for voter roll revisions in Bihar. Prime Minister Modi will cast his first vote in the vice-presidential election. Punjab Cabinet Minister sought Rs 20,000 crore relief ahead of PM Modi's visit amid floods. Meanwhile, gold prices surged to a record $3,600 per ounce globally. Here are the top 10 headlines of the day:

1. 'Aadhaar Valid Voter ID Proof': Supreme Court to Election Commission

In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court has directed the Election Commission to accept Aadhaar as a valid proof of identity for voter roll revisions in Bihar. The top court ruled that Aadhaar will now be accepted as the 12th valid document for proving identity during voter registration in India. It emphasised that Aadhaar should be considered among the prescribed documents to establish the identity of voters. This decision aligns with the Representation of the People Act, 1950, which allows various documents to establish a voter’s identity.

SC, however, asked the EC to ascertain genuineness of Aadhaar submitted for establishing identity of voters in Bihar SIR. The Court also directed that authorities involved in the voter registration process are entitled to verify the authenticity and genuineness of Aadhaar cards submitted by individuals. This measure aims to maintain the integrity of the electoral roll and prevent fraudulent inclusions.

2. Vice Presidential Elections: PM Modi To Cast First Vote in High-Stakes Battle

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the first voter to cast his vote in the Vice Presidential Elections on Tuesday. PM Modi will cast his vote along with Punjab and Haryana MPs, sources said on Monday. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Ram Mohan Naidu and Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde have been appointed as election agents for the Vice Presidential polls.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host a dinner for National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs on September 8, a day before the Vice-Presidential election on September 9, according to a senior NDA leader. According to a senior NDA leader, “PM Modi will host a dinner for NDA MPs on the eve of the vice-presidential election. Such interactions have always proven fruitful in strengthening unity and nurturing bonds within the alliance.”

3. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Husband Seen At Official Govt Meet; AAP Takes 'Phulera Panchayat' Dig

A fresh political row erupted in Delhi after Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's husband, Manish Gupta, a businessman and a social worker, was seen attending a government meeting with her. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj termed the presence of Chief Minister's husband at official government meetings as “completely unconstitutional”. In a post on X, Bharadwaj said the situation is similar to that portrayed in the popular web series "Panchayat" which shows the functioning of a Gram Panchayat in the fictional village of Phulera.

"Delhi Government Becomes Phulera Panchayat. Just as in Phulera's panchayat, where the woman sarpanch's husband acted as the sarpanch, today in Delhi, the CM's husband is sitting in official meetings. We had previously mentioned that the CM's husband attends official meetings, conducts meetings with officials, and carries out inspections," Bharadwaj wrote. "This is completely unconstitutional. In the nation's capital, democracy and the constitutional system are being mocked in this manner," he added.

4. India-Nepal Border On High Alert As Gen Z Protests Over Social Media Ban, Corruption Turn Violent

Thousands of young protesters in Nepal, often referred to as Gen Z, are leading massive demonstrations across the country against the government’s decision to block several popular social media platforms and ongoing corruption. The protests, initially peaceful, escalated into violence, resulting in at least 20 deaths and over 250 injuries as demonstrators clashed with police in Kathmandu and other cities. The unrest has triggered widespread concern in neighboring India, prompting authorities to issue a high alert along the 1,751 km India-Nepal border. India’s border guarding force, the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), has intensified vigilance and is closely monitoring the situation to prevent any spillover of violence into Indian territory.

Officials stressed that the border alert is “preventive in nature” and that the situation remains under control. Strict checks have been imposed at several border outposts, and additional SSB personnel have been deployed. The force is coordinating closely with local administrations to ensure safe and smooth cross-border movement while maintaining security. The unrest has added political pressure on the Nepal government, which claims the social media ban targets platforms evading local regulations. Meanwhile, protesters accuse the government of stifling freedom of expression and failing to tackle systemic corruption.

5. Ahead of PM Modi's Punjab Visit, AAP Minister Seeks Rs 20,000 Crore Relief amid Flood Crisis

In the light of Punjab floods due to heavy rain, the State's cabinet minister Barinder Kumar Goyal requested Rs 20,000 crores from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. While talking to ANI, Goyal also said that Punjab has witnessed huge losses, hence it requests the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release the money, which is currently pending with the Central Government.

"We request the Prime Minister that there has been a huge loss in Punjab. He should give immediate relief of at least Rs 20,000 crores to Punjab and get the money pending with the Central Government released as well. This is our request to the Prime Minister..." Goyal told ANI.

He further accused Congress of not talking about Punjab and accused its leaders of having fun at other countries, emphasising that AAP leaders were with people during their hard times.

6. Fresh Record for Gold as Prices Top $3,600 Globally, Rs 1.08 Lakh in India

Gold futures breached the USD 3,600 per ounce mark on Monday, marking their fresh all-time high, on expectations that the US Federal Reserve will cut the key policy rate. At 16.06 IST, international gold traded at USD 3,656 per ounce. Traditionally, rate cuts invariably make safe-haven asset gold lucrative.

"Tariff uncertainties along with firm rate cut expectations continue to provide strong support to Gold," said Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities. According to Trivedi, key support for gold is seen at USD 3560, while resistance at USD 3650. Weak US labour data bolstered expectations of an imminent Federal Reserve rate cut, Kedia Advisory said in a note. August payrolls showed fewer job additions than forecast, while unemployment rose to its highest since 2021, raising pressure on the Fed to ease policy.

7. Cost of Veg, Non-Veg Thalis Eases in August as Food Inflation Cools: Crisil

Costs of home-cooked vegetarian and non-vegetarian thalis declined 7% and 8% year-on-year in August, respectively, in line with moderate commodity prices, according to Crisil Intelligence's latest Roti Rice Rate (RRR) report. The decline in the cost of vegetarian thali was led by a sharp drop in the prices of onions, potatoes, and pulses.

Prices of potato and onion, according to the report, declined 31% and 37% year-on-year, respectively, on a high base. "In the year-ago period, potato production had shrunk 5-7% due to blight infestation and weather changes, pushing up the prices. This year the production is estimated to be 3-5% higher. For onion, an 18-20% rise in annual production has led to a fall in prices this year," it has been asserted.

8. Did Virat Kohli Take Fitness Tests in London? Sunil Chhetri Reveals Truth

Team India’s former captain and ace batter Virat Kohli has been away from international cricket for four months following his retirement from Test cricket. In May this year, Kohli bid adieu to the longest format ahead of the England tour, pulling the curtain down on his illustrious red-ball career after playing for 14 years and 123 matches for India.

The 36-year-old has already retired from the T20Is following Team India’s T20 World Cup triumph last year, defeating South Africa in the final at Barbados. Having retired from T20Is and Tests, Virat Kohli will only feature in ODI cricket, with the 2027 World Cup 2027 likely to be his last major tournament in Indian colours, as speculation grows that he may retire from all formats after the marquee event.

9. Dhanashree Verma Breaks Silence on Divorce with Yuzvendra Chahal

Dhanashree Verma's divorce from Indian cricketer, Yuzvendra Chahal, has been one of the most controversial topics of 2025. Ever since the split, the social media influencer has faced harsh online trolling, with many calling her a "gold digger." Now, Dhanashree, who is currently on Ashneer Grover's reality show 'Rise and Fall', opened up about her marriage and the criticism she faced. Speaking to fellow contestants, she said that respect was always important to her, even during tough times.

"When you are in marriage, then you are responsible ki dusre person ka bhi respect aapke haath mein hota hai. Chah kar main bhi disrespect kar sakti thi. You think I don't have things to say as a woman, but he was my husband. I respected even when I was married and I have to respect it now that I was married to him," she said.

10. Dabangg Maker Abhinav Kashyap Slams Salman Khan, Labels Him 'Father of Star System'

Director Abhinav Kashyap, who directed the film 'Dabangg,' has launched an attack on Salman Khan. He used words like 'rude' and 'bully' for the superstar. Abhinav has not only targeted Salman but also his family. In 2010, when Salman's film 'Dabangg' was released, there was a dispute between Abhinav and Salman's family. Now, the director has recalled that period and made a series of accusations against Salman.

In an interview with Screen, Abhinav Kashyap attacked Salman Khan, saying, “Salman was never involved (in the film). He has no interest in acting, and he hasn't had any in the past 25 years. He does us a favor by coming to work. He's more interested in the power of being a celebrity. He's not interested in acting. He's a bully. I didn't know this before 'Dabangg.' Salman is rude, a bully of a person.”