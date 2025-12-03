Delhi Police arrested proclaimed offender Raja Yadav @ Monu, wanted in over 20 cases, from Jahangirpuri. Separately, bomb threats received via email led to the evacuation of two Delhi University colleges, causing panic among students.

Proclaimed Offender in 20+ Cases Arrested

The Proclaimed Offender (PO) Cell of Outer District Delhi arrested Raja Yadav @ Monu, a suspect involved in over 20 criminal cases, after receiving credible information about his whereabouts in the Jahangirpuri area. The accused had been evading law enforcement for an extended period. Acting swiftly on the input from Tuesday, the PO Cell conducted a targeted raid at the location and successfully detained the accused on the spot.

Raja Yadav @ Monu had been declared a Proclaimed Offender on November 27, 2025, by the Court in connection with FIR No. 149/2010 under sections 392/394/411/34 of the IPC registered at PS Adarsh Nagar (North District).

Further investigations revealed that the accused was previously involved in multiple criminal activities, including robbery, snatching, Arms Act violations, and motor vehicle theft, and was also declared a Bad Character (BC) of PS Jahangirpuri (North District). The accused was formally arrested on Tuesday, 2025, under a Kalandra prepared as per Section 35.1(D) of the BNSS Act.

Bomb Threats Cause Panic at Delhi University Colleges

Meanwhile, in a separate development in Delhi, students at two Delhi University colleges were evacuated on Wednesday morning after Deshbandhu College and Ramjas College received bomb threats via email. Police and bomb squads rushed to both campuses to inspect the premises, prompting chaotic scenes among students.

Shivang Chandra, a second-year student at Deshbandhu College, told ANI, "Within minutes, security guards started blowing whistles and pushing everyone outside. At first, there was no clarity, but then we received an official notification that both Ramjas College and Deshbandhu College had received threat emails. Practical exams were cancelled, and all students were asked to leave immediately."

Another student, Keshav, said, "We were informed that there was a bomb threat on campus. You can see the fear in the crowd, the atmosphere of panic. The administration and police are trying to control everything."

Authorities have initiated investigations into the origin of the threat emails, while ensuring heightened security and safety measures at the affected campuses.