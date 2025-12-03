Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy met PM Modi and invited him to the Telangana Rising 2047 Global Summit. He briefed the PM on the state's $3 trillion economy vision, which aligns with the Centre's Viksit Bharat 2047 mission.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and formally invited him to attend the Telangana Rising 2047 Global Summit. The high-level interaction took place in the Parliament premises and was also attended by Bhatti Vikramarka.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister presented the Prime Minister with a specially printed invitation card for the mega event, which is scheduled to be held at Hyderabad's Bharat Future City. The summit, envisioned on an international scale, aims to position Telangana as a leading global investment and innovation destination.

Revanth Reddy briefed the Prime Minister on the state's long-term development roadmap and emphasised that Telangana is preparing to transition into a three-trillion-dollar economy by 2047. He noted that the growth vision aligns with the Centre's Viksit Bharat 2047 mission, which aims for comprehensive national transformation across sectors. The Chief Minister explained to PM Modi that the Telangana Rising 2047 Vision Document, crafted with inputs from NITI Aayog and refined through extensive consultations with leading domain experts, lays out sector-wise growth trajectories, strategic targets, and policy interventions required to achieve the State's future goals. He added that the Vision Document would be officially unveiled at the upcoming Global Summit, which will bring together global leaders, investors, policymakers, and innovators.

Earlier, Revanth Reddy addressed the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Executive meeting at Gandhi Bhavan. He said the Congress has survived for 140 years precisely because "there is freedom in the party," unlike several regional outfits that collapsed due to rigid, centralised leadership styles.

Drawing a vivid analogy with the plurality of beliefs within Hinduism, Revanth Reddy said just as people worship different deities based on their own preferences and life experiences, the Congress too brings together individuals of varied mindsets. "How many Gods are there in Hinduism? Three crores, they say. One person bows to Lord Venkateshwara, another to Hanuman, another wears the Ayyappa mala, and someone else follows Shiva. There are even deities to whom people offer alcohol and chicken. If we cannot have consensus even on God, how can we expect everyone to agree on one political leader?" he remarked.

The Chief Minister said ideological diversity should not be mistaken for indiscipline and emphasised that the party's strength lies in collective purpose, not uniformity. He told district Congress committee presidents that the responsibility they were taking on demanded maturity, cooperation, and a willingness to rise above accumulated personal grievances.

"From today onwards, a changed person should be seen in you," Revanth Reddy said, urging leaders to set aside minor personal issues such as lack of acknowledgement or past disagreements. What mattered now, he emphasised, was building a positive image, strengthening the organisation, and prioritising the party's larger goals over individual preferences. Revanth Reddy also reiterated that good opinion and goodwill among party members were essential for organisational success, especially as the Congress prepares for upcoming electoral challenges. (ANI)