At least 20 killed and over 250 injured as Nepal’s Gen Z leads massive protests against the social media ban and government corruption. The movement grows amid curfews, army deployment and rising public anger.

Nepal is facing one of the worst protests in recent years as thousands of young people, known as Gen Z, are rallying across the country against the government's decision to block several social media platforms and widespread corruption. The protests have turned violent, leading to at least 20 deaths and over 250 injuries. Nepal’s Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak has resigned in the wake of violent protests as he cited moral responsibility for the loss of lives during the demonstrations, adding to the growing political crisis as unrest continues.

The government claimed the ban was necessary to stop the spread of hate speech, fake news, online fraud and misuse of unregistered platforms. Officials said repeated warnings were issued to these platforms to open offices in Nepal, set up grievance and compliance officers and pay applicable taxes, as directed by a Supreme Court ruling in August 2024.

Despite the government’s explanation, millions of Nepalis, especially young people, were angered by the move. Social media is not just a source of entertainment but also a key platform for business, communication and information for them.

The first protests and escalation

What started as peaceful protests soon escalated. Demonstrators began gathering in Kathmandu, the capital city, starting from Baneshwor near the federal parliament, waving the national flag and singing the national anthem. Their main demands were lifting the social media ban and tackling corruption in the government.

According to Yujan Rajbhandari, a 24-year-old student, "We were triggered by the social media ban but that is not the only reason. We are fighting corruption institutionalised in Nepal." Another student, 20-year-old Ikshama Tumrok, said, “We want to see change. This generation must be the one to end the authoritarian attitude of the government.” Another protestor told ANI, "My college is right near the site from where the protest started. As I was going out, I saw a lot of people showing out in the protest. As a Nepali citizen, I, along with my friends, came to the protest... Whatever is happening in the protest, it saddens me to see how the people we are protesting against do not care about us. 5 people have already lost their lives..."

Soon, thousands of demonstrators clashed with police near the parliament building. Protesters climbed over walls and vandalised the Parliament’s gate. The situation became tense when protesters pushed through barbed wire into restricted areas.

Police action and violence

Nepal police responded with force, using tear gas, rubber bullets, water cannons and baton charges to control the crowds. Shekhar Khanal, spokesperson for Kathmandu Valley Police, confirmed that at least 16 people had died and around 100 were injured by Monday afternoon.

Many of the injured were taken to Civil Hospital in Kathmandu. Ranjana Nepal, an information officer at the hospital, said tear gas had even entered hospital premises, making it difficult for doctors to provide treatment.

Eyewitnesses reported that police used live fire, although AFP could not independently verify this claim. The protests extended to other districts like Damak, the hometown of Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, where demonstrators tried to storm the Damak Municipality office. Two people were injured there by rubber bullets.

Journalists covering the protests also faced violence. Shyam Shrestha, a reporter for Kantipur Television, was hit by a rubber bullet while reporting from Baneshwor.



According to The Kathmandu Post, the protests quickly turned violent, prompting authorities to extend a curfew across key parts of the capital.



What began as a peaceful march escalated when protesters broke through barricades and entered restricted zones near Parliament.

Police responded with water cannons, teargas and rubber bullets after demonstrators threw tree branches and water bottles and shouted anti-government slogans, with some protesters reportedly managing to enter the Parliament compound, intensifying the situation.



The Social Media Ban: The Spark of Protests

The crisis began when the Nepal government banned access to 26 unregistered social media platforms, including major services like Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, X and WhatsApp. This action came into effect on the night of September 4, targeting platforms that had not registered with the Nepalese government as per new regulations.



In response to the unrest, the Kathmandu District Administration Office extended the curfew initially imposed in the capital's Baneshwar area. The new curfew now includes several high-security zones, such as the President's residence (Shital Niwas), the vice-president's residence in Lainchaur, Maharajgunj, all sides of Singha Durbar, the prime minister's residence in Baluwatar and adjacent areas, as reported by The Kathmandu Post.



The death toll and Injuries

By the end of the day, reports confirmed at least 20 people had died. Over 250 were injured, including demonstrators and some police personnel. The protests spread beyond Kathmandu, with demonstrations reported in Pokhara, Butwal, Chitwan, Nepalgunj and Biratnagar.

Some protestors had shared videos showing the stark contrast between ordinary Nepalis struggling to make ends meet and children of politicians flaunting wealth and luxury.

Government response: Curfews and army deployment

In response to the growing unrest, the district administration imposed curfews in several key areas of Kathmandu. Curfew zones included the Parliament, the President’s residence, Singha Durbar (which houses the Prime Minister's office) and surrounding areas. The curfew was set from 12:30 PM to 10 PM.

Chhabilal Rijal, Chief District Officer, issued the curfew under Section 6 of the Local Administration Act. People were strictly prohibited from moving, gathering, or organizing protests in these zones.

The Nepali Army was deployed to support police in enforcing the curfew and preventing further escalation. The government issued shoot-at-sight orders after protesters set fire to the Parliament building and vandalised parts of it.

Support from Nepali artists and celebrities

Several leading Nepali artists and actors publicly supported the protests, amplifying the movement. Hari Bansha Acharya posted on Facebook, “Today’s youth do more than think—they ask questions. Why did this road collapse? Who is accountable? This is not a voice against the system but against those who misuse it.”

Madan Krishna Shrestha wrote, “Corruption has reached alarming levels. Even Mother Nepal seems to weep. Youth are the country’s future and their dreams reflect Nepal’s future.”

Singer and actor Prakash Saput supported the movement by sending financial help to two protestors and urged them to stay hydrated and support others.

The significance of protests

Protesters and activists argue that the government’s decision is not just about curbing unregistered platforms but a deliberate attempt to suppress free expression. They fear the move is part of a broader effort to silence dissent and avoid accountability over deep-rooted corruption.

The cabinet decision last month had given social media firms seven days to register, set up local offices and name grievance officers. However, the bill cited in the ban, 'The Operation, Use and Regulation of Social Media in Nepal', has not been passed by Parliament yet.

Currently, only platforms like TikTok, Viber, Wetalk and Nimbuzz are registered in Nepal. Major platforms like Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are yet to comply.

With the situation still volatile, the curfew remains in place and the army is actively supporting the police. The government continues to face rising anger from the public, especially young people determined to hold it accountable. Protesters continue to call for the removal of the social media ban and systemic corruption reform, making it clear that this movement is about much more than digital freedom, it is about shaping the future of Nepal.

(With inputs from ANI and AFP)