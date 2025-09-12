On September 12 , CP Radhakrishnan became India’s Vice President, and PM Modi will visit Manipur to promote peace. Rising food prices drive consumer caution, while the semiconductor market is set to hit $1.03 trillion by 2030.

CP Radhakrishnan was sworn in as India’s 15th Vice President at Rashtrapati Bhavan, attended by top leaders including PM Modi and Amit Shah. PM Modi is set to visit Manipur tomorrow, his first trip since unrest in May 2023, aiming to restore peace and boost development. Rising food prices are driving 63% of consumers toward cost-conscious shopping, per PwC. The global semiconductor market is projected to reach $1.03 trillion by 2030, driven by AI and autos. In other news, SpiceJet faced an emergency at Mumbai Airport, and an AI video by Bihar Congress triggered political controversy ahead of Bihar elections. Here are the top 10 headlines of September 12:

1. CP Radhakrishnan Takes Oath As 15th Vice President

CP Radhakrishnan on Friday took oath as the 15th vice-president of India at a formal ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan. The oath was administered by President Droupadi Murmu. The swearing-in ceremony was attended by senior leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh. Former vice-presidents Jagdeep Dhankhar, Venkaiah Naidu and Hamid Ansari were also present at the ceremony.

Radhakrishnan, the NDA nominee, was elected as the Vice-President of India on Tuesday, securing 452 votes against opposition candidate and former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy, who received 300 votes.

2. PM Modi to be in Manipur Tomorrow, His First Visit Since Unrest in May 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Manipur on September 13, marking his first trip to the Northeast state since unrest disrupted normal life in May 2023. The visit is part of a larger tour covering Mizoram, Assam, West Bengal and Bihar from September 13 to 15, according to a press release by the PMO.

Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel said the visit aims to restore peace, normalcy, and accelerate development in the state. “The state government appreciates the efforts of the people of Manipur, both in the hills and the valley, for successfully moving forward to restore peace,” he said. PM Modi will arrive in Churachandpur at around 11:30 am. His first engagement will be with Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs). He will lay the foundation stone of multiple infrastructure projects and address a public gathering at the State Peace Ground. Security arrangements are being inspected ahead of the visit by PM Modi.

3. Bihar Congress Posts AI Video Mocking PM Modi's Mother; BJP's 'Cheap Tactics' Retort

Bihar Congress sparked a political storm after posting an AI-generated video on X that shows characters resembling Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother, Heeraben Modi, who is lambasting him over his politics, in a staged, dream-like exchange. The 36-second clip, marked “AI GENERATED,” has been widely shared online and is being seen by the BJP as a personal attack ahead of the Bihar elections.

Rajasthan BJP president Madan Rathore on Friday came down heavily on the Congress and said that those who get frustrated in politics resort to "cheap tactics". Speaking to ANI, Rathore said that the video uploaded by the Bihar Congress' official handle on X was "highly condemnable".

4. Wheel Of SpiceJet Flight Falls Off During Take-Off; Emergency Declared At Mumbai Airport

A full emergency was declared at Mumbai Airport after a missing front wheel was detected on a SpiceJet Q400 aircraft arriving from Kandla. The flight managed to land on its rear wheels, prompting all departures to be held until 5 PM.

The Bombardier DHC8-400 aircraft, operating flight SG-2906- lifted off at 2.39 pm. "During takeoff from runway 23 at Kandla, the tower controller observed a black coloured big object falling from the aircraft. It fell from the right side on runway and rolled like a tyre. A jeep sent for inspection found intact tyre and metal rings," said reports.

5. '3 IEDs Planted': Bomb Threat to Delhi High Court via Email; Judges, Lawyers Vacate Premises

The Delhi High Court was evacuated on Friday after a bomb threat was received via email, causing panic and disruption of court proceedings. Delhi Police immediately rushed to the premises and began a detailed security check. As a precaution, all court activities were suspended, and lawyers, litigants, and staff were asked to leave the complex. No explosives were found during the search, but the investigation is ongoing. A lawyer told ANI, “We were asked by the security officials to vacate the court...The court proceedings have been stopped…”

The bomb threat email, sent from the address “kanimozhi.thevidiya@outlook.com ”, warned that three bombs had been planted within the court premises. It demanded complete evacuation by 2 pm but did not specify the exact locations of the alleged explosives. The message ominously stated that the judge’s chamber would detonate shortly after midday Islamic prayers. A Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad was deployed and the entire area was cordoned off for inspection.

6. Rising Food Prices Drive Cost-Conscious Behaviour Among 63% of Consumers, Says PwC

With 63 per cent of consumers expressing concern over rising food prices, cost-conscious behaviour is on the rise, according to a recent survey report by PwC. The report added that nearly half of those worried about food costs are changing their shopping habits, opting for different stores, discount outlets, and promotional deals to stretch their budgets.

Additionally, 44 per cent of respondents are buying in bulk, while an equal number have turned to growing their own food to counteract inflation. The survey found that 74 per cent of consumers in the report stated that their food choices were deeply rooted in cultural heritage and longstanding traditions. This suggests that companies that provide functional heritage foods (e.g. aam panna and jeera-flavoured drinks) which appeal to culture, tradition and nostalgia will have an edge.

7. Global Semiconductor Market to Reach $1.03 Trillion by 2030, Driven by AI and Autos

The global semiconductor industry is set for a transformative decade, with demand expected to surge across sectors ranging from artificial intelligence and automotive to healthcare and renewable energy. According to PwC's latest report, 'Semiconductor and Beyond' the market is projects to expand from USD 627 billion in 2024 to USD 1.03 trillion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6 per cent.

"As a backbone and enabler of data centers, AI, autonomous vehicles, smartphone and further emerging technological trends, the global semiconductor market is projected to grow from USD 627B (2024) to USD 1,030B (2030F), driven by widespread advancements across end markets." noted the report. The findings highlight that semiconductors, long considered the backbone of digital infrastructure, are now becoming central to economic growth and technological competitiveness.

8. IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal BREAKS Silence on Boycott Calls

Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Arun Dhumal spoke on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) finally having started the "ball rolling" as far as finding a new lead sponsor for Team India is concerned, and also expressed his views on Team India playing arch-rivals Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup despite the Pahalgam terrorist attack in April this year.

Speaking to ANI about Team India playing Pakistan during the continental showpiece event, Dhumal said, “I would like to wish Team India all the best. I think the government has clarified its position. We are not going to play Pakistan, but we are going to play them in ACC/ICC events. So we will follow what the government says.”

9. Bollywood Stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone Temporarily Cleared in Car Complaint Case

The Rajasthan High Court has put a hold on proceedings related to a First Information Report (FIR) filed against Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, who were accused of allegedly promoting and endorsing defective Hyundai vehicles. The FIR, registered at Bharatpur’s Mathura Gate police station, also named Hyundai Motor India’s managing director Anso Kim, whole-time director and COO Tarun Garg, and several car dealership owners.

The complainant alleged that he purchased a Hyundai Alcazar in June 2022 and, after driving it for over 67,000 km in three years, faced persistent technical and manufacturing issues. He claimed that the company did not address his requests for a replacement or a refund. Since Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are brand ambassadors for Hyundai, the complainant included them in his FIR under sections for cheating, criminal breach of trust, and criminal conspiracy.

10. Shah Rukh Khan Gives Exclusive BTS Look at Aryan Khan and Diljit Dosanjh Recording ‘Tenu Ki Pata’

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan has given fans an exciting behind-the-scenes look at the making of Tenu Ki Pata, the third track from The Ba**ds of Bollywood, the highly anticipated Netflix debut series of his son Aryan Khan.

The video, now making waves online, takes viewers inside the recording studio, where Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh is seen lending his powerful vocals to the energetic track. Aryan Khan, in a rare and candid moment, is spotted strumming the guitar, showcasing his musical side. Adding to the charm is a heartwarming video call between Shah Rukh, Aryan, and Diljit, capturing the bond and support among the trio.