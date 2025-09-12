PM Modi will visit Manipur on September 13, his first trip since unrest, to meet IDPs, lay foundation stones for Rs 7,300 crore projects, inaugurate Rs 1,200 crore works, and promote peace and development in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Manipur on September 13, marking his first trip to the Northeast state since unrest disrupted normal life in May 2023. The visit is part of a larger tour covering Mizoram, Assam, West Bengal and Bihar from September 13 to 15, according to a press release by the PMO.

Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel said the visit aims to restore peace, normalcy, and accelerate development in the state. “The state government appreciates the efforts of the people of Manipur, both in the hills and the valley, for successfully moving forward to restore peace,” he said.

Itinerary and programmes

PM Modi will arrive in Churachandpur at around 11:30 am. His first engagement will be with Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs). He will lay the foundation stone of multiple infrastructure projects and address a public gathering at the State Peace Ground. Security arrangements are being inspected ahead of the visit by PM Modi.

Later, the Prime Minister will travel to Kangla by 2:00 pm, where he will again meet IDPs, inaugurate developmental projects worth Rs 1,200 crore, and lay foundation stones for works totaling Rs 7,300 crore. Officials say these initiatives reflect the Prime Minister’s commitment to development and welfare in Manipur.

Political reactions on PM Modi's Manipur visit

The upcoming visit has drawn mixed reactions. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi welcomed PM Modi's trip, noting that the issue in Manipur has been ongoing for a long time. “It is good that he is going there now,” he said during a visit to Junagadh in Gujarat. Gandhi also reiterated allegations of “vote theft” in Haryana and Maharashtra elections.

However, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh criticised the visit, calling it an “insult” to the people of Manipur. He argued that the PM would spend only about three hours in the state and questioned what could be achieved in such a short trip. Ramesh said, “Sept 13th will actually be a non-visit by the PM, showing callousness and insensitivity towards the people of Manipur.” In a post on X, the Congress leader wrote, “So now it is official. The PM will spend less than 3 hours in Manipur tomorrow. This visit instead of providing a force for peace and harmony is actually going to be a farce.”

The Prime Minister’s visit is expected to highlight the government’s focus on peace, infrastructure, and welfare in Manipur after a period of unrest. Residents and officials hope the engagement with IDPs and the launch of major projects will accelerate the state’s recovery and growth.