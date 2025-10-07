From PM's call to Putin to Shilpa Shetty’s EOW questioning, October 7 was eventful with major political, sports, and entertainment updates. Highlights included RBI's Rs 28,000 cr auction, Siraj's Dhoni-inspired story and relief package for farmers.

From diplomacy to distress, October 7 saw major developments across India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on his 73rd birthday, reaffirming strong bilateral ties. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis announced a Rs 31,628 crore relief package for flood-hit farmers. In business, exporters warned of economic fallout from US trade tensions and the RBI announced auctions worth Rs 28,000 crore. In sports, Mohammed Siraj recalled MS Dhoni’s motivating words that changed his career. In showbiz, Shilpa Shetty was questioned by Mumbai Police in a Rs 60 crore cheating case, while Akshay Kumar pledged better footwear for Mumbai Police. Here's a brief of the top 10 headlines in India today:

1. PM Modi Congratulates Putin On Birthday, Reaffirms Strong India-Russia Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin and extended greetings on his 73rd birthday. During the conversation, both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. PM Modi also conveyed that he looks forward to welcoming President Putin to India soon, government sources said.

In the telephone conversation today with Russian President, the Prime Minister conveyed best wishes for good health and success in all his endeavours. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin reviewed the progress of the India-Russia bilateral agenda and reaffirmed their resolve to further strengthen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. PM Modi also expressed that he looks forward to hosting President Putin in India for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit.

2. Army officer challenges termination in SC over religious ritual

Samuel Kamalesan, a former Indian Army Lieutenant, has moved the Supreme Court after being terminated for refusing to enter a temple's sanctum during rituals, citing his Christian faith. The Delhi High Court had upheld his dismissal, citing insubordination. Kamalesan argues his participation in other regimental activities shows loyalty, raising debate on balancing religious freedom.

3. Senior Haryana IPS Officer Shoots Himself At His House In Chandigarh

Y Puran Kumar, a senior Haryana IPS officer, holding the rank of additional director general of police (ADGP), died by suicide by shooting himself at his residence in Sector 11 Chandigarh on Tuesday. The exact reason as to what led to the suicide is not yet known. The police are at the spot. The weapon used in the incident has been recovered, and forensic teams are conducting on-site examination.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kanwardeep Kaur is also at the spot said, “We got information of a shooting at around 1:30 PM at Sector 11 Police Station. When we reached here, we found that a reported suicide had taken place. The body of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar was found at his residence.”

4. Maharashtra Chief Minister announces Rs 31,628 cr relief for flood-hit farmers

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced Rs 31,628 crore relief package for farmers affected by floods and heavy rains across 29 districts. Over 68 lakh hectares of crops were damaged. Package includes Rs 10,000 cash relief, Rs 47,000 per hectare aid, housing reconstruction, ₹50,000 for shop owners and compensation for every cattle lost, ensuring broad support for rural recovery.

Addressing a press conference with Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, the Chief Minister stated that the relief package will include a Rs 47,000 per hectare cash component, with an additional Rs 3 lakh per hectare to be provided through the MGNREGA. Farmers suffered losses amid heavy rainfall. There was a loss of cattle, houses and public infrastructure in rural areas. While some people also lost their lives, others were injured.

5. I'm With You: Actor-Politician Vijay Video-Calls Karur Stampede Victims' Families, Promises to Visit Soon

Actor-politician Vijay has reached out to families of victims from the Karur stampede through emotional video calls, assuring them of his support and promising to meet them soon. The tragedy, which claimed 41 lives during his rally on September 27, has sparked grief and criticism over his delayed in-person visit.

On September 27, 2025, a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, held by actor-turned-politician Vijay, chief of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), turned disastrous when a stampede or crowd crush occurred. Reports indicate more than 41 people lost their lives, and dozens were injured, though numbers vary by source. The crowd far exceeded the expected size, and the venue struggled with basic crowd control, narrow passages and delayed arrival of the rally's chief guest.

6. December Deadline Looms: Exporters Warn US Tariffs Could Hit Jobs, Trade

India's export economy is heading towards a critical point, as exporters warn that by December, the ongoing trade dispute with the United States could begin inflicting serious economic damage. In an exclusive telephonic interview with ANI, Ashok Gulati, an agriculture economist and Professor at the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER), has raised concerns that unless the punitive tariffs imposed by the US are withdrawn soon, India may start losing access to one of its most valuable markets, with job losses in key sectors likely to follow.

7. RBI Plans Auction of Two Long-Term Govt Securities Worth Rs 28,000 Crore

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday announced the auction of two Government of India (GoI) securities with a total notified amount of Rs 28,000 crore. According to the RBI notification, the auction will include the re-issue of 6.68 per cent GS 2040 worth Rs 16,000 crore and 6.90 per cent GS 2065 worth Rs 12,000 crore. The auction is scheduled for Friday, October 10, and the settlement will take place on Monday, October 13.

8. Mohammed Siraj Recalls MS Dhoni's Words after being Trolled for Poor IPL Performance

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj’s journey from being trolls’ favourite to becoming one of India’s most reliable fast bowlers, especially in Test cricket, has been nothing short of remarkable, inspiring, and marked by perseverance and hard work.

Siraj was often criticized and trolled for his inconsistent performances at the start of his IPL and international career, but gradually, the Hyderabad pacer matured, improved his game, and earned his spot as a key fast bowler for India. After making his Test debut during the Australia tour in 2020, Mohammed Siraj has cemented his place as India’s second pace bowler after Jasprit Bumrah, playing a crucial role in key victories and consistently troubling top international batsmen with his pace and accuracy.

9. Akshay Kumar Pledges Better-Quality Footwear for Mumbai Police

Akshay Kumar raised a significant concern about the footwear worn by Maharashtra Police personnel during the FICCI Frames 2025 event in Mumbai. Kumar raised the issue during a chat with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, emphasising the importance of specially designed shoes to safeguard the police force's safety and effectiveness.

Drawing on his sports experience, the actor expressed concern about the strain caused by police officers wearing standard-issue heeled shoes for prolonged periods. He pointed out that these shoes might cause major health concerns, such as slipped discs and spinal disorders, which have a direct impact on the physical health and agility of police officers.

10. Shilpa Shetty Questioned by Mumbai Police EOW in ₹60 Crore Cheating Case

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty faced questioning by the Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in connection with an alleged case of cheating a businessman of Rs 60 crore. According to EOW, the actor was questioned for about four and a half hours by the officials. However, details surrounding her or her husband, Raj Kundra's, connection to the case remain unclear. So far, the statements of five people, including Raj Kundra, have been recorded.

Earlier in September, the EOW had issued a Look Out Circular against the Bollywood actor and her husband over allegations of a cheating case.