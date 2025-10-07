PM Modi spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin and extended greetings on his 73rd birthday. During the conversation, both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin and extended greetings on his 73rd birthday. During the conversation, both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. PM Modi also conveyed that he looks forward to welcoming President Putin to India soon, government sources said.

In the telephone conversation today with Russian President, the Prime Minister conveyed best wishes for good health and success in all his endeavours.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin reviewed the progress of the India-Russia bilateral agenda and reaffirmed their resolve to further strengthen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. PM Modi also expressed that he looks forward to hosting President Putin in India for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit.

