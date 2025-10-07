Maharashtra announced Rs 31,628 crore package for farmers affected by floods and heavy rains across districts. The package includes Rs 10,000 cash relief, Rs 47,000 per hectare aid, housing reconstruction, Rs 50,000 for shop owners and cattle aid.

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday announced a relief package of Rs 31,628 crore for rain-hit farmers in the state. The government has also decided to provide cash relief of Rs 10,000 to affected farmers. CM Fadnavis noted that more than 68 lakh hectares of crops were damaged due to floods and heavy rainfall in the state. The relief package will cover the damage in 29 out of 36 districts of Maharashtra.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Nearly more than one crore hectares were under farm produce. Out of which more than 68 lakh hectares of crops are damaged. Twenty-nine districts and 253 talukas, encompassing 2,059 revenue circles, are covered under the compensation package, the CM said.

The relief package

Addressing a press conference with Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, the Chief Minister stated that the relief package will include a Rs 47,000 per hectare cash component, with an additional Rs 3 lakh per hectare to be provided through the MGNREGA.

Farmers suffered losses amid heavy rainfall. There was a loss of cattle, houses and public infrastructure in rural areas. While some people also lost their lives, others were injured.

CM Fadnavis announced support for rebuilding the houses destroyed and Rs 50,000 for shop owners who suffered losses.

He said, “We will help rebuild houses damaged due to floods. The assistance will be provided under the PM Awas Yojana. Also, shop owners who suffered losses will be given an assistance of Rs 50,000, and cattle damage will be covered.”

According to the NDRF, only three animals were covered, but the state government has revoked this norm and will cover every dead animal of farmers, the CM added. While announcing the relief package, he said that no one can provide full compensation for the financial and mental problems faced by the farmers.

"No one can provide a hundred per cent compensation for the financial and mental problems faced by the farmers. We want our farmers to again stand on their feet," he told reporters.

Earlier, on October 5, Devendra Fadnavis had said that a decision would be made soon to support farmers affected by heavy rains. (FRP) for sugarcane

"We had asked for aid to the farmer through FRP (Fair and Remunerative Price), but some sugar factory owners opposed us... Our farmers are in a disaster. Some people want to politicise this disaster... We will soon make a decision in the interest of farmers," CM said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)