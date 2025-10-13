From India-Canada ties and SC's CBI order in the Karur stampede to record-low inflation and US trade talks, October 13 saw major headlines. In entertainment and sports, Ahaan Panday’s viral post and John Campbell's ton grabbed attention nationwide.

From diplomatic strides to judicial action, Monday saw key developments across India and beyond. Foreign Ministers S. Jaishankar and Anita Anand held talks to revive India-Canada ties, while the Supreme Court ordered a CBI probe into the Karur stampede that claimed 41 lives. In politics, Priyanka Gandhi demanded justice in the RSS abuse-linked suicide, and Lalu Yadav faced corruption charges in the IRCTC case. India’s retail inflation hit an eight-year low at 1.54%, as trade talks with the US neared a breakthrough. In sports, John Campbell broke a 19-year drought for West Indies openers, and Bollywood buzzed with Ahaan Panday’s viral dating post. Here's brief of top 10 headlines in India today:

1. India-Canada Relations Get Major Boost as Foreign Ministers Hold Key Talks in Delhi

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand arrived in New Delhi on Sunday for her first official visit to India. The visit, scheduled from October 12 to October 17, forms part of Canada's Indo-Pacific Strategy and aims to advance strategic and economic cooperation with India, Singapore and China. During her stay in India, Anand met External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar welcomed Canada's new Foreign Minister Anita Anand on her first official visit to India, and highlighted the steady progress in India-Canada bilateral relations. Jaishankar noted that bilateral ties have been steadily progressing in recent months and emphasised restoring mechanisms needed to further cooperation. He said, “We are working to restore and reinvigorate the mechanisms necessary to advance our partnership.” Jaishankar added, "When we look at Canada, we see a complementary economy, we see another open society, we see diversity and pluralism and we believe that it is the basis for a close, sustainable and long-term cooperative framework."

2. Priyanka Gandhi Demands Probe into Youth’s Suicide Linked to RSS Abuse Allegations

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi has called for a thorough investigation into the tragic death of 24-year-old Ananthu Aji from Kottayam, who took his own life after alleging sexual abuse at an RSS branch.

Ananthu, in a note left behind, accused several RSS workers of repeatedly assaulting him over a period of years. He wrote that the abuse began when he was just four years old and occurred during RSS camp activities. Before ending his life, Ananthu scheduled an Instagram post to go live, detailing his experiences and naming the organization. He was later found dead in a lodge room in Thiruvananthapuram.

3. Setback For Lalu Yadav As Corruption, Criminal Conspiracy Charges Framed In IRCTC Case

A Delhi court on Monday framed various criminal charges against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) President Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, son Tejashwi Yadav and several others in the alleged IRCTC Scam case. Special Judge (PC Act) Vishal Gogne of the Rouse Avenue Courts passed the order.

The court has framed charges of corruption, criminal conspiracy and cheating against Lalu Yadav. Tejashwi Yadav and Rabri Devi are charged with several offences, including conspiracy and cheating. The case will proceed to trial since all the accused have pled not guilty.

The Central Burea of Investigation (CBI) has alleged that former Railway Minister Lalu Yadav and his family accepted prime land as a bribe for awarding contracts to a private firm while he headed the Railways.

4. Supreme Court Orders CBI Probe into Karur Stampede, Constitutes Panel to Oversee Investigation

Supreme Court on Monday, October 13, ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Karur stampede during actor-politician Vijay's rally that killed 41 people. The court has also appointed a three-member monitoring committee led by former Supreme Court Judge Ajay Rastogi to oversee the investigation. The decision overturns the High Court’s SIT order and aims for fairness and accountability.

BJP Chief Spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathi praised the Supreme Court’s decision to hand over the Karur stampede case to the CBI, calling it a strong and justified move. He said the verdict was 'a severe blow to the Dravidian model DMK government', holding it responsible for the tragic loss of 41 lives due to what he described as “negligence and administrative failures.”

Thirupathi added that the Supreme Court’s direction for a CBI investigation under the supervision of a retired Supreme Court judge had 'exposed the DMK’s attempt to hide the truth and blame opposition parties'.

5. Coldrif Cough Syrup Case: ED Raids Seven Chennai Locations Linked To Sreesan Pharma

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday carried out searches at seven locations in Chennai linked to Sreesan Pharma under money laundering in the case of 'Coldrif' cough syrup, which caused the death of several children, officials said. Multiple ED teams from its Chennai zonal office conducted simultaneous raids based on certain inputs. "The searches are underway at the premises that include the residences of senior officials of the Tamil Nadu Drug Control Office," the officials said.

The ED's action follows reports that 'Coldrif' cough syrup, allegedly manufactured using substandard ingredients, led to the deaths of multiple children after consumption. The probe aims to trace the financial transactions and possible proceeds of crime linked to the manufacture and sale of the adulterated medicine.

The deaths caused by toxic cough syrups have drawn wider concern, following the Delhi government's ban on the sale, purchase and distribution of Coldrif cough syrup after it was declared "not of standard quality", as per an official order.

6. India Nears First Tranche of Bilateral Trade Agreement with the US

India and the United States are moving steadily towards the conclusion of the first tranche of their Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), with both sides expressing optimism about sealing the deal by the fall deadline, government sources told ANI on Monday. According to government officials, a high-level Indian trade delegation is set to travel to Washington this week for another round of negotiations aimed at resolving pending issues and finalising the initial segment of the agreement.

"The discussions with the US are progressing on a positive path. Both sides are hopeful that the first tranche of the Bilateral Trade Agreement will be concluded within the stipulated fall timeline," a senior government source told ANI.

7. India's Retail Inflation Hits 1.54% in September, Lowest Since 2017

India's retail inflation fell sharply to 1.54 per cent in September 2025, marking the lowest level in over eight years, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Monday. The decline was primarily driven by a sustained fall in food prices, continuing a trend of easing price pressures for the fourth consecutive month.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI), which tracks the changes in the retail prices of goods and services, showed a notable drop from the previous month's reading, underscoring a broad-based moderation in price growth. The Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) stood at -2.28 per cent, indicating that food prices have been in the negative zone since June 2025.

8. IND vs WI: John Campbell Ends 19-Year Wait for West Indies Opener Test Century vs India

After two years, West Indies left-hand batter John Campbell on Monday brought an end to the Caribbean side's long drought for a Test century by an opener, scoring his maiden hundred. This ton was the team's first century against India in 19 years.

Campbell played a brilliant innings of 115 runs from 199 balls, which was laced with 12 boundaries and three maximums. With this knock, the southpaw completed the milestone during the first session of the second and final Test of the series against the Shubman Gill-led side, being played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

9. Did Ahaan Panday Just Confirm Dating Aneet Padda?

Actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, who debuted together in Mohit Suri’s romantic drama Saiyaara, have sparked dating rumours after sharing affectionate posts about each other on social media. Their growing bond, seen during promotions and public events, has caught fans’ attention, with many believing their on-screen chemistry has blossomed into a real-life romance.

On the day of Aneet's 23rd birthday, Ahaan posted a series of cozy pictures on Instagram that went viral within minutes. The carousel consisted of candid selfies, moments of laughter, and sightings from what looked like a Coldplay concert date night.

Along with those pictures, Ahaan wrote an emotional caption interpreted by fans as more than just a friendly act of appreciation. Comments on the post started pouring in, like "You two look perfect together" and "Finally it is official", with #AhaanAneet trending on social media within hours.

10. Rishab Shetty Shot Kantara Climax With Swollen Leg, Shares BTS Story of Pain and Grit

Taking to his Instagram account on Monday, actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty posted a series of pictures from the set, revealing that he shot the film's high-octane finale while struggling with a "swollen leg" and "an exhausted body."

In his post, the actor-director recalled how difficult the shoot was and how he pushed through it despite the physical pain. Shetty also added that today, millions of people are admiring the same scene he filmed under extreme exhaustion, calling it possible only through “the blessings of the divine energy we believe in.”