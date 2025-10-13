Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand met External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar as part of efforts to revitalise India-Canada relations. The talks focused on economic cooperation, strategic partnership, trade and people-to-people ties.

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand arrived in New Delhi on Sunday for her first official visit to India. The visit, scheduled from October 12 to October 17, forms part of Canada's Indo-Pacific Strategy and aims to advance strategic and economic cooperation with India, Singapore and China. During her stay in India, Anand met External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Scroll to load tweet…

Focus on revitalising bilateral mechanisms

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar welcomed Canada's new Foreign Minister Anita Anand on her first official visit to India, and highlighted the steady progress in India-Canada bilateral relations. Jaishankar noted that bilateral ties have been steadily progressing in recent months and emphasised restoring mechanisms needed to further cooperation. He said, “We are working to restore and reinvigorate the mechanisms necessary to advance our partnership.” Jaishankar added, "When we look at Canada, we see a complementary economy, we see another open society, we see diversity and pluralism and we believe that it is the basis for a close, sustainable and long-term cooperative framework."

Scroll to load tweet…

'India looks to strengthen ties with Canada'

During the discussions to reinvigorate India-Canada relations, Jaishankar emphasised the need to restore and reinvigorate mechanisms for deeper cooperation. Jaishankar noted that Prime Minister Modi’s meeting with Canadian PM Carney set a positive tone, and India sees Canada as a complementary economy with shared values of diversity and pluralism, forming the basis for a long-term, sustainable partnership across trade, security, and people-to-people engagement.

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand expressed gratitude for the warm welcome, recalling her conversations with Jaishankar since May 13, 2025, and the productive bilateral engagement between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Carney at the G7 Summit in Kananaskis. She highlighted the India-Canada Joint Statement, which addresses multiple areas for elevating bilateral ties. She said, "Namaste, thank you so much for the warm welcome that we've received this morning. We are so grateful to be able to further the Canada-India relationship with you here in New Delhi today. I want to first and foremost extend my appreciation to you for the conversation that you and I have had since I was appointed as Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs on May 13th. Equally, Prime Minister Carney was pleased to welcome Prime Minister Modi to the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, where they had a productive bilateral engagement that informs the conversation we are having here today…"

Scroll to load tweet…

Areas of cooperation discussed

The meetings covered a range of issues including economic cooperation, trade diversification, energy transition, security, and strategic dialogue. Both ministers agreed to strengthen people-to-people ties, which remain a cornerstone of the partnership.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Anand's visit will build on positive momentum, deepen economic cooperation, and revitalise bilateral mechanisms.

Official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X, “This visit will help build on the positive momentum in India-Canada relations by revitalising our bilateral mechanisms, deepening economic cooperation, and further strengthening the enduring people-to-people ties that anchor our partnership.”

Engagement with Indian business and industry

During her visit, Anand will travel to Mumbai to meet Canadian and Indian business leaders. The discussions will focus on investment, job creation, and economic opportunities in both countries. The goal is to promote trade and collaboration in sectors such as technology, energy, and infrastructure.

Broader Indo-Pacific diplomatic agenda

Anand's visit to India is part of a wider diplomatic trip, which includes stops in Singapore and China. In Singapore, she will meet Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan to reinforce Canada’s relations with Southeast Asian nations, marking the 60th anniversary of Canada-Singapore diplomatic ties. She will also highlight progress toward a Canada-ASEAN free trade agreement and stress the importance of concluding negotiations by 2026.

In China, Anand will continue strategic discussions, reflecting Canada's interest in engaging with major Indo-Pacific economies.

Strengthening strategic and economic ties

The India-Canada dialogue reflects a shared commitment to long-term strategic and economic engagement. Both nations emphasised collaboration in areas such as climate and energy transition, technology, trade, and regional security.

Analysts say Anand’s visit signals a major reset in India-Canada relations, reinforcing political trust, expanding economic ties, and boosting people-to-people connectivity. The outcomes of the visit are expected to lay the groundwork for future agreements and joint projects.

(With ANI inputs)