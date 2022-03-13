Top Headlines at this hour on Sunday, March 13

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    New Delhi, First Published Mar 13, 2022, 8:59 AM IST

    1) Telangana IT Minister KTR Rao warns Army cantonment in Hyderabad: "We will cut power and water supply if needed to Cantonment limits if the Local Military Authority blocks roads and creates hurdles for development works

    2) Congress parliamentary strategy group to meet at 10, Janpath at 10 am. The meeting called by Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi to discuss the party's poll performance in all five states.

    3) Uttar Pradesh chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in New Delhi today to discuss government formation with the BJP leadership.

    4) Day 18 of Russian Invasion: As air raid sirens continue to blare in Kyiv, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy proposes meeting with Vladimir Putin in Jerusalem. President Zelenskyy also accused the Russian troops of 'abducting' the Ukrainian Mayor.

    6) India's cumulative vaccination coverage crosses 180 crore landmark milestone. More than 17 lakh Vaccine doses administered till 7 pm on Saturday.

    7) Meanwhile, China has recorded nearly 3,400 daily virus cases, highest in two years. According to reports citing Chinese officials, parts of another Chinese city have been locked down over Covid-19.

    8) The US consulate in Irbil in Iraq targetted by 12 missiles. Iraqi security officials say the missiles were launched at the city from neighbouring Iran.

    9) Saudi Arabia has executes 81 men in one day for terrorism, other offences. This is believed to be one of the biggest mass executions in the decades. 

    10) Manchester United's Ronaldo breaks all-time FIFA record with hat-trick against Tottenham Spurs.

