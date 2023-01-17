Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chandigarh mayor polls: BJP's Anup Gupta wins by 1 vote; check details

    A total of 29 votes were polled out of which 15 votes that is the majority were polled for Gupta and 14 votes were polled to AAP Mayoral candidate. A Mayor in Chandigarh has a one year term.

    Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Anup Gupta on Tuesday (January 17) won the Chandigarh Mayor elections by just one vote, defeating Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) candidate Jasbir Singh.

    On Tuesday, the voting began at 11 am. Anup Gupta was previously the Deputy Mayor. A first time councillor, Gupta was elected in 2021.

    A total of 29 votes were polled out of which 15 votes that is the majority were polled for Gupta and 14 votes were polled to AAP Mayoral candidate. A Mayor in Chandigarh has a one year term.

    To win the mayor elections, a candidate is required to win 15 votes. The AAP had 14 votes and the BJP 15 (14+1 vote from the Member of Parliament – the ex officio vote). The Congress had six votes and the SAD had one but they had abstained from voting.

    Earlier, leaders from the BJP and AAP held meetings with their respective councillors asking them to behave in a united manner specifically when the 2024 elections are scheduled next year.

    The newly-elected Chandigarh mayor is a 38-year-old businessman. He was elected as a first time councillor in 2021 from Ward 11 — that covers sectors 18,19 and 21.

    Known to be close to all top BJP leaders in UT — including Sanjay Tandon, and Arun Sood — as well as MP Kirron Kher, Anup served as the Deputy Mayor under Sarabjit Kaur, besides holding the post of BJP secretary. Anup is a BCom as well as a law graduate.

