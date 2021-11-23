After petrol, tomato price touches new high; Rs 80/kg in most cities, expected to touch Rs 120/kg

According to official statistics, retail tomato prices are currently around Rs 80 per kg in most cities throughout India. Still, they have risen to as high as Rs 120 per kg in a few southern states due to heavy rains. Tomatoes cost Rs 100 per kg in Chennai, Rs 88 in Bengaluru, and Rs 65 in Hyderabad. The retail prices in Kerala cost Rs 120 per kg in Kottayam, Rs 110 in Ernakulam, Rs 103 in Tiruvananthapuram, Rs 100 in Palakkad, Rs 97 in Trissure, and Rs 90 in Wayanad and Kozikode.

On the other hand, tomatoes were offered for Rs 72 per kg in the national capital, according to statistics collected by the Consumer Affairs Ministry for 167 centres spanning all country areas. According to the statistics, retail tomato prices began to climb in early October and have remained elevated throughout November.

Retail tomato prices in major south Indian cities have risen sharply due to widespread moderate to heavy rainfalls during the northeast monsoon since the first week of November as a result of frequent formations of low-pressure areas in the Bay of Bengal in the Arabian Sea. As a result, the tomato harvest has been harmed, resulting in a scarcity of supplies.

The arrival of desi-type tomatoes from neighbouring Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh caused a modest drop in tomato prices at the Azadpur wholesale market on Tuesday.

Harvesting is currently ongoing in the primary growing states of Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka. Tomato crops are ready for harvest in around 2-3 months after planting, and harvesting is done based on market need. According to the National Horticultural Research and Development Foundation, India is the world's second-largest tomato grower after China, producing roughly 19.75 million tonnes from 7.89 lakh hectares with an average yield of 25.05 tonnes per hectare.