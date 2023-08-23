'To new horizons & beyond': Political leaders hail Chandrayaan-3's success, laud ISRO's scientists

India's Chandrayaan-3 has touched down in the south pole of the Moon. India has now joined the US, China, and the former Soviet Union as the fourth nation to successfully make a soft landing on the Moon's surface. Here's how political leaders reacted:

India created history as Chandrayaan 3’s lander, with a rover accommodated inside it, touched down on the lunar south pole at 6.04 pm on Wednesday, August 23. With its successful Moon mission, India joined an elite group of four nations and became the first to set foot on the unexplored surface.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, PM Modi wrote: "Chandrayaan-3's triumph mirrors the aspirations and capabilities of 140 crore Indians. To new horizons and beyond! Proud moment for India."

'I reached my destination & you too': Chandrayaan-3's message to India after landing on the Moon

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to social media and wrote: "India becomes the first nation to touch the south pole of the moon with the success of the #Chandrayaan3 Mission. The new space odyssey flies India's celestial ambitions to newer heights, setting it apart as the world's launchpad for space projects. Unlocking a gateway to space for Indian companies, it will create a plethora of employment opportunities for our youths."

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge wrote: "The success of #Chandrayaan3 is the collective success of every Indian. An elated nation with 140 crore aspirations witnessed today yet another achievement in its six-decade long space programme."

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar termed safe landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon’s surface as “a historic moment for India".

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed the Chandrayaan 3 mission’s success and said, “With the soft landing of Vikram Lander on Moon’s South Pole, India has added a golden chapter in the history of space exploration."

Congratulating ISRO scientists, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote: "Congratulations to Team ISRO for today's pioneering feat. #Chandrayaan3’s soft landing on the uncharted lunar South Pole is the result of decades of tremendous ingenuity and hard work by our scientific community."

"India's space program, which started in 1962, today set a new height in the form of Chandrayaan 3. The whole nation is feeling proud today on this glorious journey of the Indian Space Programme," Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said.

"We are proud of the golden success of 'Chandrayaan-3', the new flight of strength and courage of 'new self-reliant India', which is moving towards becoming a superpower in space research," wrote Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wrote.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to X and said, "Hail Chandrayaan-3! Hail its stupendous success!! Hail our nation's magnificent achievement in sending an exploration mission successfully to the Moon!! "

