Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'I reached my destination & you too': Chandrayaan-3's message to India after landing on the Moon

    A flawless soft landing by India's Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission near the moon's South Pole has cheered over a billion hearts and catapulted India into the exclusive space club. ISRO in a tweet said, "India, I reached my destination and you too!’"

    I reached my destination you too Chandrayaan 3 message to India after landing on the Moon gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 23, 2023, 6:46 PM IST

    India has created history as Chandrayaan 3’s lander, with a rover accommodated inside it, touched down on the surface of the Moon on the evening of Wednesday, August 23. 

    As celebrations erupted across India upon the successful soft landing of Chandrayaan 3, ISRO in a tweet said, "India, I reached my destination and you too!’: Chandrayaan-3. Chandrayaan-3 has successfully soft-landed on the moon! Congratulations, India!”

    Also Read | History is made! Chandrayaan-3 successfully lands on Moon's South Pole

    The touchdown took place at 6.04 pm amid huge cheers in the war room of space agency ISRO. 

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined the nation in celebration of the Chandrayaan-3 mission's Vikram lander touching down on the Moon successfully. No other country has been able to land on this side of the moon before; this will change all narratives and stories about the Moon, he said. He further said: "This moment is precious and unprecedented. This moment announces the victory of new India. This moment is the strength of 1.4 billion heartbeats".

    Additionally, addressing the media, ISRO chief S Somanath said that Chandrayaan-3's Pragyan rover will come out of the lander next. "Looking forward to the exciting 14 days ahead. This is the beginning of the golden era," he said. He said that India's Moon mission was a journey the space agency started with Chandrayaan-1 and will continue after Chandrayaan-3. 

    Over 9.1 million people watched Chandrayaan-3's moon landing LIVE online; lauded historic moment

    Last Updated Aug 23, 2023, 6:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Direct interaction: PM Modi rings up ISRO chief S Somanath post Chandrayaan-3 triumph WATCH AJR

    Direct interaction: PM Modi rings up ISRO chief S Somanath post Chandrayaan-3 Triumph | WATCH

    India on the Moon, ISRO next aims for the Sun

    India on the Moon, ISRO next aims for the Sun with Aditya L-1

    India is now on the Moon PM Modi celebrates Chandrayaan-3's lands on lunar surface

    'India is now on the Moon...' PM Modi celebrates Chandrayaan-3's lands on lunar surface

    Chandrayaan 3's historic journey: A timeline leading to epic south pole Moon landing AJR

    Chandrayaan 3's historic journey: A timeline leading to epic south pole Moon landing

    Chandrayaan 3 moon landing LIVE how many people watched ISRO historic lunar mission gcw

    Over 9.1 million people watched Chandrayaan-3's moon landing LIVE online; lauded historic moment

    Recent Stories

    Direct interaction: PM Modi rings up ISRO chief S Somanath post Chandrayaan-3 triumph WATCH AJR

    Direct interaction: PM Modi rings up ISRO chief S Somanath post Chandrayaan-3 Triumph | WATCH

    India on the Moon, ISRO next aims for the Sun

    India on the Moon, ISRO next aims for the Sun with Aditya L-1

    Resolve Fights with your Partner: 6 proven ways of amendment and strengthening relationships MSW EAI

    Resolve Fights with your Partner: 6 proven ways of amendment and strengthening relationships

    Cricket Happy Birthday Deepti Sharma; 10 quotes by the Indian all-rounder osf

    Happy Birthday Deepti Sharma; 10 quotes by the Indian all-rounder

    India is now on the Moon PM Modi celebrates Chandrayaan-3's lands on lunar surface

    'India is now on the Moon...' PM Modi celebrates Chandrayaan-3's lands on lunar surface

    Recent Videos

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon
    Chandrayaan 3 Mission on Moon: From studying lunar quakes to scanning distant planets

    Chandrayaan-3 Mission on Moon: From studying lunar quakes to scanning distant planets

    Video Icon
    Patna Ambulance halts for CM Nitish Kumar's convoy, ignites debate on social media WATCH AJR

    Patna: Ambulance halts for CM Nitish Kumar's convoy, ignites debate on social media | WATCH

    Video Icon