Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    History is made! Chandrayaan-3 successfully lands on Moon's South Pole

    Chandrayaan-3: The lander underwent a full power-up process, during which Vikram extended the rover ramp, facilitating the Pragyan rover's commencement of its exploration on the lunar surface.

    ISRO History is made! Chandrayaan-3 lands on Moon AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 23, 2023, 6:03 PM IST

    In a historic achievement, India's Chandrayaan-3 has successfully executed a soft landing on the Moon's south pole, marking the first-ever such feat by any country. The momentous event occurred at 6:04 pm IST on August 23, 2023, culminating a series of intricate phases during the nerve-wracking '15 minutes of terror.' Chandrayaan-3 navigated through various stages, including initial preparation, velocity reduction, orientation change, attitude hold phase, fine braking, final descent, and touchdown. The powered descent commenced following the activation of the automatic landing sequence.

    Following the precise landing of the Vikram lander on the lunar south pole, the spacecraft's sensors relayed crucial signals to its onboard computer system. Subsequently, the lander underwent a full power-up process, during which Vikram extended the rover ramp, facilitating the Pragyan rover's commencement of its exploration on the lunar surface.

    Watch the video here: 

    Over 9.1 million people watched Chandrayaan-3's moon landing LIVE online; lauded historic moment

    On August 9, ISRO Chairman S Somanath revealed that Chandrayaan-3's lander, Vikram, possesses the remarkable capability to execute a soft landing on the lunar surface even if its sensors and two engines encounter malfunctions. The lander's entire blueprint has been meticulously crafted to withstand potential failures, Somanath highlighted.

    Somanath emphasized, "Even in the scenario of sensor failures or complete system breakdown, Vikram is engineered to achieve a successful landing. This assurance comes from its design, contingent upon the proper functioning of the propulsion system." He further stated, "We've taken steps to ensure that even if two engines within Vikram face issues again, it will still achieve a safe landing."

    Chandrayaan-3 landing: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sculpture of India's moon mission | WATCH

    Recalling the 2019 endeavor, ISRO undertook a similar mission with Chandrayaan-2, where technical glitches led to the lander's crash moments before landing. Learning from past experiences, ISRO's scientists have meticulously reengineered Chandrayaan-3's technology, with a focus on preempting potential failure points, safeguarding against them, and securing a triumphant landing.

    Last Updated Aug 23, 2023, 6:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India is now on the Moon PM Modi celebrates Chandrayaan-3's lands on lunar surface

    'India is now on the Moon...' PM Modi celebrates Chandrayaan-3's lands on lunar surface

    Chandrayaan 3's historic journey: A timeline leading to epic south pole Moon landing AJR

    Chandrayaan 3's historic journey: A timeline leading to epic south pole Moon landing

    Chandrayaan 3 moon landing LIVE how many people watched ISRO historic lunar mission gcw

    Over 9.1 million people watched Chandrayaan-3's moon landing LIVE online; lauded historic moment

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah vows unity over water disputes; All-party delegation to approach PM Modi

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah vows unity over water disputes; All-party delegation to approach PM Modi

    Chandrayaan 3 LIVE India historic moon mission watch here gcw

    Chandrayaan-3 LIVE: Vikram Lander manoeuvres for Moon landing

    Recent Stories

    Resolve Fights with your Partner: 6 proven ways of amendment and strengthening relationships MSW EAI

    Resolve Fights with your Partner: 6 proven ways of amendment and strengthening relationships

    Cricket Happy Birthday Deepti Sharma; 10 quotes by the Indian all-rounder osf

    Happy Birthday Deepti Sharma; 10 quotes by the Indian all-rounder

    India is now on the Moon PM Modi celebrates Chandrayaan-3's lands on lunar surface

    'India is now on the Moon...' PM Modi celebrates Chandrayaan-3's lands on lunar surface

    Chandrayaan 3's historic journey: A timeline leading to epic south pole Moon landing AJR

    Chandrayaan 3's historic journey: A timeline leading to epic south pole Moon landing

    7 signs that your partner is guilt-tripping you in relationship LMA

    7 signs that your partner is guilt-tripping you in relationship

    Recent Videos

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon
    Chandrayaan 3 Mission on Moon: From studying lunar quakes to scanning distant planets

    Chandrayaan-3 Mission on Moon: From studying lunar quakes to scanning distant planets

    Video Icon
    Patna Ambulance halts for CM Nitish Kumar's convoy, ignites debate on social media WATCH AJR

    Patna: Ambulance halts for CM Nitish Kumar's convoy, ignites debate on social media | WATCH

    Video Icon