History is made! Chandrayaan-3 successfully lands on Moon's South Pole

Chandrayaan-3: The lander underwent a full power-up process, during which Vikram extended the rover ramp, facilitating the Pragyan rover's commencement of its exploration on the lunar surface.

In a historic achievement, India's Chandrayaan-3 has successfully executed a soft landing on the Moon's south pole, marking the first-ever such feat by any country. The momentous event occurred at 6:04 pm IST on August 23, 2023, culminating a series of intricate phases during the nerve-wracking '15 minutes of terror.' Chandrayaan-3 navigated through various stages, including initial preparation, velocity reduction, orientation change, attitude hold phase, fine braking, final descent, and touchdown. The powered descent commenced following the activation of the automatic landing sequence.

Following the precise landing of the Vikram lander on the lunar south pole, the spacecraft's sensors relayed crucial signals to its onboard computer system. Subsequently, the lander underwent a full power-up process, during which Vikram extended the rover ramp, facilitating the Pragyan rover's commencement of its exploration on the lunar surface.

Watch the video here:

Over 9.1 million people watched Chandrayaan-3's moon landing LIVE online; lauded historic moment

On August 9, ISRO Chairman S Somanath revealed that Chandrayaan-3's lander, Vikram, possesses the remarkable capability to execute a soft landing on the lunar surface even if its sensors and two engines encounter malfunctions. The lander's entire blueprint has been meticulously crafted to withstand potential failures, Somanath highlighted.

Somanath emphasized, "Even in the scenario of sensor failures or complete system breakdown, Vikram is engineered to achieve a successful landing. This assurance comes from its design, contingent upon the proper functioning of the propulsion system." He further stated, "We've taken steps to ensure that even if two engines within Vikram face issues again, it will still achieve a safe landing."

Chandrayaan-3 landing: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sculpture of India's moon mission | WATCH

Recalling the 2019 endeavor, ISRO undertook a similar mission with Chandrayaan-2, where technical glitches led to the lander's crash moments before landing. Learning from past experiences, ISRO's scientists have meticulously reengineered Chandrayaan-3's technology, with a focus on preempting potential failure points, safeguarding against them, and securing a triumphant landing.