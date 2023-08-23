Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Incredible! Thoroughly impressed...' NASA and ESA celebrate ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 Moon landing

    Notably, US National Aeronautics and Space Administration and European Space Agency ground stations have played a crucial role in monitoring the health of India's lunar mission spacecraft, Chandrayaan-3. 

    NASA and ESA celebrate ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 Moon landing
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 23, 2023, 7:21 PM IST

    American space agency NASA has congratulated its Indian counterpart ISRO for successfully landing on the South Pole of the Moon. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson also extended his greetings to India on being the fourth country to successfully soft-land a spacecraft on the Moon.

    Nelson took to micro-blogging site X (formerly Twitter) to say, "Congratulations @isro on your successful Chandrayaan-3 lunar South Pole landing! And congratulations to #India on being the 4th country to successfully soft-land a spacecraft on the Moon. We are glad to be your partner on this mission!"

    Also wishing India was European Space Agency Director General Josef Aschbacher, who said: "Incredible! Congratulations to ISRO, Chandrayaan-3, and to all the people of India! What a way to demonstrate new technologies and achieve India’s first soft landing on another celestial body. Well done, I am thoroughly impressed. 

    "And kudos once again to @esaoperations for your precious support through this process. We, too, are learning great lessons and providing crucial expertise. A strong international partner is a powerful partner," he added.

    Notably, NASA and ESA ground stations have played a crucial role in monitoring the health of India's lunar mission spacecraft, Chandrayaan-3. ESA has been providing steadfast support to the mission since its launch, relying on two ground stations within the ESTRACK network. These stations are responsible for meticulously tracking the satellite's orbital movements, collecting vital telemetry data, and transmitting it to the Mission Operations Centre (MOC) in Bengaluru.

    During the critical descent phase, a 35-meter deep space antenna located in New Norcia, Australia, part of the ESTRACK network, acted as a backup to ISRO's ground station. Simultaneously, it received real-time data pertaining to the Lander Module's condition, position, and trajectory, running in parallel with the ISRO station. This telemetry data played a pivotal role in validating the success of the lunar landing. This backup assistance is standard practice during mission-critical phases, such as the landing.

    NASA's Deep Space Network (DSN) made significant contributions by providing tracking coverage and telemetry support throughout the powered descent journey. Deep Space Stations DSS-36 and DSS-34, located at the Canberra Deep Space Communications Complex, along with DSS-65 at the Madrid Deep Space Communications Complex, were instrumental in delivering this crucial coverage.

    NASA's primary assistance for the mission came from the DSN complex in California, strategically positioned on the opposite side of the Earth from India. This positioning allowed for a continuous line-of-sight to the Moon, even when Chandrayaan-3 was not visible from the Indian station, ensuring seamless tracking and communication support.

    Last Updated Aug 23, 2023, 7:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Punjab schools to remain shut until August 26 amidst heavy rainfall; check details ANM

    Punjab schools to remain shut until August 26 amidst heavy rainfall; check details

    Delhi Major mishap averted after two Vistara planes allowed take-off, landing at same time ANM

    Delhi: Major mishap averted after two Vistara planes allowed take-off, landing at same time

    Direct interaction: PM Modi rings up ISRO chief S Somanath post Chandrayaan-3 triumph WATCH AJR

    Direct interaction: PM Modi rings up ISRO chief S Somanath post Chandrayaan-3 Triumph | WATCH

    I reached my destination you too Chandrayaan 3 message to India after landing on the Moon gcw

    'I reached my destination & you too': Chandrayaan-3's message to India after landing on the Moon

    India on the Moon, ISRO next aims for the Sun

    India on the Moon, ISRO next aims for the Sun with Aditya L-1

    Recent Stories

    Indian ingredients: 5 surprising benefits of Saffron in improving your Eye Health vma eai

    Indian ingredients: 5 surprising benefits of Saffron in improving your Eye Health

    5 Important Factors to Consider While Choosing a Futures Trading Platform

    5 Important Factors to Consider While Choosing a Futures Trading Platform

    Football Premier League 2023/24: Lucas Paqueta under scrutiny: Investigation on suspicious betting activities osf

    Premier League 2023/24: Lucas Paqueta under scrutiny; Investigation on suspicious betting activities

    Punjab schools to remain shut until August 26 amidst heavy rainfall; check details ANM

    Punjab schools to remain shut until August 26 amidst heavy rainfall; check details

    Delhi Major mishap averted after two Vistara planes allowed take-off, landing at same time ANM

    Delhi: Major mishap averted after two Vistara planes allowed take-off, landing at same time

    Recent Videos

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon
    Chandrayaan 3 Mission on Moon: From studying lunar quakes to scanning distant planets

    Chandrayaan-3 Mission on Moon: From studying lunar quakes to scanning distant planets

    Video Icon
    Patna Ambulance halts for CM Nitish Kumar's convoy, ignites debate on social media WATCH AJR

    Patna: Ambulance halts for CM Nitish Kumar's convoy, ignites debate on social media | WATCH

    Video Icon